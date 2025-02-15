Parents Devastated After Son Dies in Hyperbaric Chamber Fire

The parents of a 5-year-old boy killed in a hyperbaric chamber fire at an alternative medicine facility in Michigan are seeking justice and vowing to prevent such tragedies from happening again. The family's attorney says the parents were hopeful the therapy would help their son's sleep apnea and ADHD. The incident is under investigation.

The parents of a 5-year-old boy who tragically died in a hyperbaric chamber fire in Michigan last month are grappling with unimaginable grief and the devastating consequences of what they describe as a preventable tragedy.

Thomas Cooper's parents, Annie and [father's name], sought treatment at the Oxford Center, an alternative medicine facility in Troy, Michigan, hoping that multiple sessions of hyperbaric oxygen therapy would alleviate their son's sleep apnea and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). According to their attorney, James Harrington, the family believed the therapy offered at the center would help their son. Tragically, on January 31st, a fiery explosion occurred within the chamber, claiming Thomas' life. Annie Cooper, in a desperate attempt to save her son, rushed to his aid, suffering significant burns on her arm in the process.





