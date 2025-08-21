Parents Demand Action After Deadly Texas Camp Flooding

Parents of the five campers who died in the July 4 flooding at Camp Mystic in Texas are calling on the Legislature to act swiftly to ensure camp safety standards are implemented and similar tragedies are prevented.

A makeshift memorial stands beside the Guadalupe River, across from Camp Mystic on Saturday, August 9, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. The parents of campers lost in the July 4th flooding are urging the Texas Legislature to swiftly enact life-saving protections. They blame the tragedy on the absence of a plan, training, systems, and response when their children needed them most.

This marks the largest loss of life in the camp's history, a tragedy compounded by the many benefits the camp offered that they now fear will be diminished. Parents need the reassurance that when they send their children to camp, they will safely return home. Delaying action will result in children returning to camp in 2026 under the same flawed oversight system that failed their daughters. This is a risk none of them can accept.The parents argue that the necessary changes are not political nor expensive. In fact, most are already mandated in other industries responsible for the welfare of children and represent common sense: Prevention: No child should sleep in a floodplain, especially a designated high-risk flood zone, where a catastrophic, life-threatening flood is inevitable. Daycare and school siting laws already prohibit such dangers, and camps should meet the same standard as a matter of state law. Detection: A simple on-site or localized flood or weather alert system, with backup communication, could have saved lives had the camp management chosen to heed it. Instead, there was no on-site alarm, no warning, and no way to call the cabins. Training: Camp Mystic lacked a flood evacuation plan. The official plan at Mystic was to “stay in place,” inside the cabins. The girls who died were the ones who dutifully followed that plan. All camps should be required to publish evacuation plans, and training must prepare staff and campers to act – not freeze – when faced with danger.Response: There was no call to first responders, no coordination among the few camp staff, and only a delayed understanding of the impending danger as the water steadily rose towards the cabins. In an emergency, procrastination and confusion are lethal. These are basic protections every parent expects when entrusting a child to camp. They are not costly and already exist for daycare centers across Texas. Camps have simply been exempt. This exemption has cost lives. They cannot tolerate the risk of this happening again. While nothing can bring their girls back, they can honor them by ensuring their deaths lead to meaningful change. The camp industry has forfeited the right to self-regulate; it's time for Texas to intervene and apply the same safety standards demanded of every other child care center. This is not about politics; it's about protecting children by preventing complacency from claiming another life. As parents and citizens, they cannot allow another summer to pass with this risk unaddressed. They urge the Texas Legislature to swiftly enact life-saving protections into law. Their daughters' lives were lost in a chain of failures that was 100% preventable. They owe it to them – and to every child in Texas – to respond with courage and urgency. The Legislature must pass meaningful camp safety standards this session and ensure no family ever endures such a senseless loss again





