Parents challenge school district’s claims about tick sightings at Miller Place school

The controversy began after parents reported finding ticks on their children following school activities.

Six teens face gang assault, stabbing charges for assaulting teen, police say Parents in Miller Place are questioning statements made by the school district regarding tick activity at Andrew Muller Primary School after officials initially said there had been The controversy began after parents reported finding ticks on their children following school activities.

When asked about the reports, a district spokesperson stated, “At this time, there have been no reported tick sightings or related issues at any District schools. ” That response frustrated some parents, who say it contradicts evidence they have received directly from school staff. Several parents shared screenshots of messages sent by teachers that appeared to confirm tick encounters involving students. In one message, a teacher wrote, “Just found a tick on the back of head.

Seems as though it bit. ”In response to the concerns, the Miller Place School District later clarified its position, explaining that recent tick-dragging tests conducted on school grounds showed “no indication of any infestation. ” Tick dragging is a commonly used method for monitoring tick populations in outdoor areas. The process involves pulling a cloth over vegetation and grassy areas to collect and identify ticks.

District officials also announced that school property will be treated with pesticide sprays every two weeks through the end of the school year as a precautionary measure. Health experts say tick activity may be especially noticeable this spring because of weather conditions during the winter.

“Snow actually protects ticks,” said Dr. Andrew Handel, of Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. “It creates an insulation for them so they can survive in the winter, and we see more of them come spring. ” Dr. Handel recommends taking preventive measures to reduce the risk of tick bites, including the use of permethrin-treated clothing and footwear.

“This is a solution you can put directly onto your shoes or clothes,” Handel said. “It actually kills ticks and mosquitoes on contact. ”00:20





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