Parents' brawl at Ohio kindergarten's graduation leaves one mother injured

A fight broke out at Queen of Apostles School in Toledo, Ohio, during the kindergarten graduation ceremony. Jessica Anderson, who was allegedly seated just behind Mays, led a group of her family members to attack Mays and his daughter's mother.

A wild brawl broke out at an Ohio kindergarten graduation after a woman was accused of taking up too many seats and blocking other parents' views on their children's big day.

Craig Mays, one of the parents attending the Thursday morning ceremony at Queen of Apostles School, said the fight started when a separate family grabbed their own chairs and began creating their own seating space. That made his daughter's mother unable to see, causing the confrontation to escalate with 28-year-old Jessica Anderson, who was seated just behind them.

After a brief argument, Mays said Anderson's family of ten – five men and five women in the first two rows – suddenly attacked them. Mays said a group of four or five men began kicking him in the head when he was on the ground, prompting his daughter's mother to intervene and begin fighting with Anderson. Jessica Anderson, 28, was charged with felonious assault in connection to the kindergarten graduation ceremony brawl.

Parents began fighting during a kindergarten graduation ceremony at Queen of Apostles School when a woman was accused of blocking other parents' views. Video of the incident captured the group of fighting parents falling over chairs and spilling onto the gym floor





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brawl At Ohio Kindergarten's Graduation Queen Of Apostles School Jessica Anderson Felonious Assault Lucas County Jail

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A summer plan can help keep kids away from alcoholParents Empowered is helping parents plan alcohol-free summer activities and giving parents the tools to have conversations that could protect their kids' still-developing brains.

Read more »

Family sues semi driver charged in I-71 crash that killed Ohio parents, babyThe family of a mother, father and baby boy killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 71 in Delaware County has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the semi driv

Read more »

Brawl Breaks Out During Catholic School's Kindergarten Graduation in OhioA shocking brawl erupted between families over seating at a Catholic school's kindergarten graduation in Ohio on Thursday, destroying the very day meant to honor their children.

Read more »

Parents brawl at Ohio kindergarten graduationA wild brawl broke out at an Ohio kindergarten graduation after a woman was accused of taking up too many seats and blocking other parents' views. Jessica Anderson, 28, was charged with felonious assault and arrested in connection to the brawl. Multiple adults were involved, but no one else had been charged.

Read more »