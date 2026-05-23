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Parents' brawl at Ohio kindergarten's graduation leaves one mother injured

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Parents' brawl at Ohio kindergarten's graduation leaves one mother injured
Brawl At Ohio Kindergarten's GraduationQueen Of Apostles SchoolJessica Anderson
📆5/23/2026 3:28 AM
📰DailyMail
54 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 42% · Publisher: 68%

A fight broke out at Queen of Apostles School in Toledo, Ohio, during the kindergarten graduation ceremony. Jessica Anderson, who was allegedly seated just behind Mays, led a group of her family members to attack Mays and his daughter's mother.

A wild brawl broke out at an Ohio kindergarten graduation after a woman was accused of taking up too many seats and blocking other parents' views on their children's big day.

Craig Mays, one of the parents attending the Thursday morning ceremony at Queen of Apostles School, said the fight started when a separate family grabbed their own chairs and began creating their own seating space. That made his daughter's mother unable to see, causing the confrontation to escalate with 28-year-old Jessica Anderson, who was seated just behind them.

After a brief argument, Mays said Anderson's family of ten – five men and five women in the first two rows – suddenly attacked them. Mays said a group of four or five men began kicking him in the head when he was on the ground, prompting his daughter's mother to intervene and begin fighting with Anderson. Jessica Anderson, 28, was charged with felonious assault in connection to the kindergarten graduation ceremony brawl.

Parents began fighting during a kindergarten graduation ceremony at Queen of Apostles School when a woman was accused of blocking other parents' views. Video of the incident captured the group of fighting parents falling over chairs and spilling onto the gym floor

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DailyMail /  🏆 86. in US

Brawl At Ohio Kindergarten's Graduation Queen Of Apostles School Jessica Anderson Felonious Assault Lucas County Jail

 

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