Parents brawl at Ohio kindergarten graduation

A wild brawl broke out at an Ohio kindergarten graduation after a woman was accused of taking up too many seats and blocking other parents' views. Jessica Anderson, 28, was charged with felonious assault and arrested in connection to the brawl. Multiple adults were involved, but no one else had been charged.

A wild brawl broke out at an Ohio kindergarten graduation after a woman was accused of taking up too many seats and blocking other parents' views on their children's big day.

A separate family grabbed their own chairs and began creating their own seating space, causing a confrontation with a separate family. The fight escalated with Jessica Anderson, who was seated just behind them. Jessica Anderson, 28, was charged with felonious assault and arrested in connection to the kindergarten graduation ceremony brawl. The fight showed multiple adults in the altercation, but as of Friday, no one else had been charged in connection to the fight.

Craig Mays, one of the parents attending the ceremony, was heartbroken that he could not watch his daughter graduate because of the brawl





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Brawl Kindergarten Graduation Felonious Assault Theft Of Property Disorderly Conduct Parents Fight Cruelty To Animals Aggravated Assault People

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