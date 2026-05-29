Parent questions response after alleged sexual assault at Bleyl Middle School

A Cypress-Fairbanks ISD parent is speaking out after her seventh-grade daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by another student at Bleyl Middle School, and the family is now questioning how the incident was handled.

– A Cypress-Fairbanks ISD parent is speaking out after her seventh-grade daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by another student at Bleyl Middle School , and the family is now questioning how the incident was handled.

KPRC 2 News reporter Corley Peel spoke with the mother, about the family’s experience and their push for accountability. KPRC 2 News is not naming the mother due to the sensitive nature of the case. The mother says her daughter was allegedly touched inappropriately by another student in multiple locations on campus. She says the family first learned about the incident from her daughter’s therapist, who notified the parents.

The family says the father went to school administrators Friday morning and requested a school resource officer. He spoke with an administrator who issued a no-contact order between the students, but the family says they never spoke with a CFISD police officer. By Monday evening, the family decided to take matters into their own hands and called district police directly.

“Police told us that they should have been called right away, that our daughter and evidence should have been collected right away. Her clothing should have been collected for evidence, and she should have been sent for a victim’s exam at the hospital,” the mother said. CFISD says administrators began investigating immediately after receiving the complaint and put safety measures in place. The district also says it follows state law and works with law enforcement when required.

When KPRC 2 News asked the district whether administrators are required to report crimes to district police, a spokesperson pointed to Texas Education Code §37.015. That law requires principals to notify police about certain serious offenses, including weapons, drugs and terroristic threats. It also includes crimes that can lead to a student being expelled under Texas Education Code §37.007, a list that includes sexual assault, indecency with a child and some lewd conduct.

The mother says the situation exposed a gray area in how the case was handled and is calling for change. Houston insulation company charged with illegal dumping “We can still make up for it and we can make sure that other young girls are safe and we make sure that you’re safe for the rest of your education,” she said.

CFISD says the investigation is ongoing and that any disciplinary action will follow the student code of conduct and school board policy. The family says they are pursuing criminal charges against the student. The incident is still under investigation. The campus received the complaint on Friday before Memorial Day and began investigating.

Safety measures were implemented and an update provided at the conclusion of the day. Prior to school resuming, the family chose to also file a police report. Campus officials continue to investigate and have cooperated fully with police investigators.

At the conclusion of the investigation, consequences will be applied in accordance with the Code of Conduct and school board policy Under Texas Education Code §37.015, principals are required to report certain offenses to the CFISD Police Department, including serious criminal conduct such as deadly conduct, terroristic threats, controlled substance violations, weapons possession, organized criminal activity, and offenses eligible for expulsion under TEC §37.007. CFISD follows all applicable laws and coordinates with law enforcement as required.

The matter remains under investigation, and the district will take appropriate action in accordance with policy. Corley Peel is a Texas native and Texas Tech graduate who covered big stories in Joplin, Missouri, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Jacksonville, Florida before returning to the Lone Star State. When not reporting, Corley enjoys hot yoga, Tech Football, and finding the best tacos in town.

University of Houston hires Lamar's Will Davis to lead CougarsBreaking down the voting situation across the Houston areaBug in voting check-in system causes voting centers in Fort Bend County to go downFort Bend County voting centers restored and running after roughly 2 hours of delaysIs nobody voting in Texas? Why are runoff Election Day numbers so low?

Storms likely overnight into Wednesday morning in HoustonHouston shopper finds credit card skimmer on checkout machine at southwest grocery storeHoustonians honor U.S. Navy solider who sacrificed life with "Murph Mile Run' for Memorial Day





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cy-Fair ISD Bleyl Middle School Harris County

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A different kind of high school experience at Cristo Rey Jesuit Seattle High SchoolIn the Rainier Beach neighborhood, students at Cristo Rey Jesuit Seattle High School aren’t just preparing for college, they’re already stepping into the profes

Read more »

Tragic School Fire in Kenya Claims 16 Lives, Injures 79 at Girls' Boarding SchoolA devastating fire at Utumishi Girls School in central Kenya has resulted in the deaths of at least 16 students and injured 79 others, prompting a national outcry over school safety. The incident, which occurred in the early morning hours, has led President William Ruto to declare three days of mourning and raised urgent questions about fire safety compliance in educational institutions.

Read more »

NISD parents must pre-register students to ride school bus next school year, district saysWhile Northside Independent School District (NISD) students are officially on summer break, the district is rolling out a new bus route system ahead of the next school year.

Read more »

Unprepared college students forced to relearn 'middle school mathematics,' California professors revealOver 500 UC professors signed a letter demanding the university reinstate SAT/ACT mathematics requirements for incoming students, citing failing standards.

Read more »