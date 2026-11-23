Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi receives 74 lashes in Qom for performing without a hijab. Human rights groups condemn the sentence as torture.

Parastoo Ahmadi received seventy-four lashes on Monday in the central city of Qom, Iran, after a court convicted her of violating the nation's strict moral codes. The punishment was enforced for performing a concert without wearing a hijab, a decision that has drawn intense international scrutiny and domestic outrage.

Concert Violations and Immediate Legal Sentencing

The ruling stems from a June verdict by a court in Qom, where Ahmadi and eight members of her production team were found guilty of violating legal and cultural norms. The performance, which took place at the historic Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai, was streamed online in 2024 and gained millions of views on platforms like YouTube, which are banned within Iran.

Also read ‘Dangerous’—Mauricio Pochettino Lashes Out After Man Utd Training Security Breach

Court officials described the event as obscene and vulgar, asserting that it breached public decency standards. Alongside the lashes, Ahmadi, Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri, Amirali Pirnia, and Mohsen Lashkari were sentenced to a two-year ban on all artistic and musical activities. They also received a two-year travel ban related to charges of offending public decency by producing and publishing immoral content online.

Legal Framework and Judicial Enforcement

The severity of the punishment is linked to Iran's 'hijab and chastity' law, which was passed in 2024. Although the legislation is not yet officially implemented across all judicial branches, it mandates severe penalties for women found promoting nudity, indecency, or improper dressing.

Advertisement

Under these provisions, repeat offenders face prison sentences ranging from five to fifteen years, in addition to fines and flogging. Mostafa Nili, a lawyer for the defendants, stated that Branch 16 of the Qom Provincial Court of Appeal upheld the original verdict without holding a hearing. The appellate court referred the case directly for enforcement, signaling a rigid application of the new legal standards.

The head of the Iranian judiciary recently indicated that the regime should not fear any resulting uproar from such harsh crackdowns on individuals not wearing the hijab. This statement reinforces the state's stance that deterrence is the primary objective of the judicial proceedings.

Human Rights Condemnation and Legal Challenges

Human rights organizations have universally condemned the sentence. Roya Boroumand, co-founder of the Abdorrahman Boroumand Centre for Human Rights, noted that the concert was viewed as an act of defiance, not just because Ahmadi was unveiled, but because she performed old pre-revolutionary popular songs.

Moein Khazaeli, a human rights lawyer with the Dadban legal counselling centre, described the verdict as a form of torture and a crime against humanity. He argued that in the Islamic Republic's judicial system, the application of such physical punishment is effectively legal despite international conventions against torture. Amnesty International also warned that flogging constitutes cruel, inhuman, and degrading punishment.

Advertisement

The defendants attempted to appeal the decision in September, but their efforts were rejected by a higher court without a hearing. Lawyers previously told the BBC that the trial court imposed one of the harshest possible penalties, despite lesser options like fines being available. They suggested the primary motive was to prevent future recurrence of similar public expressions of art.

Public Reaction and Artistic Resistance

The sentencing sparked widespread condemnation among Iranians on social media, highlighting deep societal divisions over women's rights and artistic freedom. Exiled singer Googoosh posted on Instagram, calling for an end to the dark days and urging the return of freedom for women to choose their dress and for artistic expression to flourish.

Renowned musician Hossein Alizadeh expressed his solidarity by stating he was willing to take seventy lashes in Parastoo Ahmadi's place. UK-based journalist Niyak Ghorbani characterized the sentencing as part of a broader system of repression that has constrained the nation for nearly five decades.

Comments on the viral YouTube video praised Ahmadi's bravery, with viewers describing her performance of the patriotic song 'Az Khoone Javanane Vatan' as a historical movement. Born in Nowshahr in April 1997, Ahmadi studied directing at Soore University. Many viewers hailed her as the 'woman of freedom,' viewing her actions as a powerful symbol of resistance against state restrictions on personal liberty and cultural expression.