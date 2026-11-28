LAIKA's stop-motion classic ParaNorman departs Hulu on November 30. Watch Kodi Smit-McPhee as Norman Babcock before the film vanishes from streaming.

The acclaimed stop-motion film ParaNorman is currently available for streaming on Hulu, but its availability is strictly limited until the end of the current month. Fans and new viewers wishing to experience the story of Norman Babcock must begin watching immediately, as the title is scheduled to leave the platform on November 30. This deadline creates a narrow window for audiences to stream the film before it disappears from the service indefinitely. The urgency to view the movie now is driven by this firm expiration date, ensuring that no future access will be guaranteed through this channel.

Origins of LAIKA and Stop-Motion

LAIKA, the animation studio behind this feature, emerged from the remnants of Will Vinton Studios, an entity that originally pioneered a technique they branded as Claymation. The predecessor studio produced notable projects such as the television series The PJs, the feature-length adventure The Adventures of Mark Twain, and the iconic California Raisins promotional campaigns of the 1980s. Financial struggles in the 2000s led to the acquisition of the studio by Nike executive Phil Knight and his son, animator Travis Knight, who rebranded the operation as LAIKA. The studio subsequently released its debut feature, Coraline, in 2009, establishing a reputation for highly detailed, hand-crafted animation that distinguishes it from computer-generated counterparts.

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Plot of ParaNorman on Hulu

The narrative of ParaNorman focuses on eleven-year-old Norman Babcock, portrayed by Kodi Smit-McPhee, who lives in the fictional town of Blithe Hollow, Massachusetts. Norman is an outcast among his peers due to his supernatural ability to communicate with the dead, a trait that alienates him from his family and community. His parents, Sandra and Perry, played by Leslie Mann and Jeff Garlin respectively, along with his popular older sister, voiced by Anna Kendrick, fail to understand his unique burden. The story escalates when Norman's eccentric great-uncle, played by John Goodman, appears to discuss the family duty associated with these visions before passing away, leaving Norman to confront a town steeped in dark history.

Blithe Hollow carries a curse resulting from a historical injustice where the town condemned an accused witch to death centuries ago. This ancient act of violence has unleashed a supernatural threat upon the residents, manifesting in the form of zombies and the ghost of the witch herself. Norman is the only individual capable of intervening to save his community from this doom, requiring him to navigate school bullies while simultaneously battling the undead. The film's tension relies on whether Norman can reconcile his differences with his town and utilize his gifts to break the cycle of vengeance that has plagued Blithe Hollow for generations.

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Streaming Deadline and Availability

ParaNorman remains accessible on Hulu only until the final day of November, with the specific departure date set for November 30. This limited window means that streaming subscribers must prioritize watching the film before this date to ensure they do not miss the opportunity. Once the platform removes the title, it will enter a period of inavailability where it cannot be streamed through this specific service. Viewers should act promptly to secure their viewing experience before the expiration deadline eliminates access to the content.

Director and Cast Details

The film was directed by Sam Fell and Chris Butler, with Butler also writing the screenplay. Sam Fell is known for his work on Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, while Chris Butler previously contributed to Missing Link. The voice cast includes prominent actors such as Leslie Mann, Jeff Garlin, Anna Kendrick, and John Goodman, bringing depth to the characters of Norman's family and the supernatural entities he encounters. The combination of these creative talents supports the intricate visual style that LAIKA is known for, ensuring that the stop-motion animation complements the emotional and horror elements of the story. The performance of Kodi Smit-McPhee as the titular character anchors the narrative, providing the emotional core necessary for the audience to connect with his journey.