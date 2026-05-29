Paranoid cannabis addict jailed for life for torturing and murdering frail 93-year-old man

A paranoid cannabis addict who tortured a frail 93-year-old man for more than 24 hours has been jailed for murder. Samuel Field, 40, punched, stamped and strangled Martin Glynn at his home in Desborough, Northamptonshire, while making delusional voice recordings about an imaginary conspiracy theory on September 19, 2024.

A paranoid cannabis addict who tortured a frail 93-year-old man for more than 24 hours has been jailed for murder. Samuel Field , 40, punched, stamped and strangled Martin Glynn at his home in Desborough, Northamptonshire, while making delusional voice recordings about an imaginary conspiracy theory on September 19, 2024.

Mr Glynn, who had known Field for nearly two decades and gave him £200 a week, made a two hour bus journey to visit his 'friend' who subjected him to the brutal 28-hour beating. Field, who was in an 'aggressive paranoid state' and used cannabis, was fuelled by a conspiracy in which Mr Glynn gave Field's house key to an Irish Traveller.

Believing he had been betrayed, Field beat and interrogated Mr Glynn for hours on end to get him to confess to something that was a paranoid delusion. In the brutal attack, Mr Glynn suffered brain bleeds, a broken neck and severe bruising and swelling to his body and face. Adrian Langdale, prosecuting, said Field was 'effectively torturing and interrogating' the elderly man.

Harrowing footage captured inside Field's home showed Mr Glynn's foot on the living room floor where he lay 'motionless' for 'many, many hours' after the attack, the court heard. Field proceeded to go about his day as if nothing happened and even made voice recordings that said 'everyone is in for him'. Mr Glynn's relatives in Ireland said he was a 'quiet, soft-spoken man'. They said: 'The impact of losing Martin has been very distressing for our family.

'Such evil bestowed on such a kind, gentle, caring, loving, giving, good humoured, inoffensive soul. 'It was very upsetting to hear he suffered so much. ' Det Sgt Megan Scotney, of the East Midlands special operations unit, said: 'My deepest condolences continue to be given to the family of Martin Glynn who have been left truly devastated by his murder.

'Mr Glynn was a kind, gentle, loyal man, who was stripped of his independence by the cruel and calculated actions of Samuel Field, who by his own admission described the pair as being best friends for nearly 20 years. Field denied murdering Mr Glynn and said, 'It's lies', but was found guilty and jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 22 years at Northampton Crown Court on May 29.

The jury delivered their verdict after fewer than four hours of deliberations. While his condition was 'deteriorating' due to the brain injuries he sustained during torture, Mr Glynn managed to use his last words on his deathbed to name Field as his killer. He also told detectives how Field blackmailed him into handing over thousands of pounds to his 'friend'.

Sentencing Field, Mr Justice Eyre told him: 'It goes without saying that Martin Glynn was in no position to put up any resistance to this attack.

'You knew he was at your mercy and that did not stop you. Footage captured Mr Glynn arriving at Field's home before being subjected to hours of torture at the hands of his 'friend' 'You were attacking him in anger and you also wanted him to admit giving your keys away.

' Field chose to continue taking cannabis leading up to the attack on Mr Glynn, despite it making him a danger to others, the judge said. Field was previously jailed for punching a three-year-old and a one-year-old in the head in 2007 and 2008. The prosecutor said the assaults were 'chilling echoes' of the murder of Mr Glynn because Field always targeted the victims' heads.

Justice Eyre continued: 'There is no doubt that those offences show that you are prepared to use violence towards those who are vulnerable and at your mercy.

' During the 11-day trial, Field sacked his entire legal team and decided to defend himself. Addressing the court from the dock, he admitted to punching Mr Glynn in the head four times, despite describing him as a 'very close and dear friend'. Field said: 'I admit to what I've done and I did assault him, and for that I deserve to be sentenced, but I never intended to murder him or for him to die.

' Mr Glynn passed away about three months after the attack in Kettering General Hospital on December 26 2024, after suffering from pneumonia





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Paranoid Cannabis Addict Jailed for Life for Torturing and Murdering 93-Year-Old 'Friend'Samuel Field, 40, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 22 years for the murder of Martin Glynn, 93, following a 28-hour torture session fueled by paranoid delusions. The victim, a frail elderly man who had financially supported Field, was beaten, strangled, and interrogated based on a conspiracy theory. Glynn died three months later from his injuries. Field had prior convictions for violent assaults on infants.

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