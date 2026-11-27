The family of Paran Nithiananthan has hired lawyers following his death from meningitis. His widow Claire seeks answers after he was initially misdiagnosed with a common ear infection despite severe symptoms.

Paran Nithiananthan, a 36-year-old dentist and father from Yarm in North Yorkshire, died in February 2024 after his case of meningitis was initially misdiagnosed as a routine winter bug and ear infection. The tragic events unfolded over a few critical days, culminating in his death on February 18, 2024, just four days after he was finally admitted to intensive care at the hospital.

Initial Symptoms and Failed Treatments

Paran's ordeal began in early 2024 when he developed what appeared to be standard winter flu symptoms, including a runny nose and cough. As a practicing dentist, he was familiar with the physical signs of illness but did not initially suspect a life-threatening condition. However, two weeks later, he developed an earache that he found unusual for a common bug. This prompted him to visit an urgent treatment centre, where medical staff diagnosed him with otitis externa, commonly known as swimmer's ear, and prescribed antibiotic ear drops.

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Despite starting the prescribed treatment, Paran's health deteriorated rapidly. His wife, Claire, 39, noted that his condition worsened to the point where she had to contact NHS 111 and ambulance crews on two separate occasions within a single day. During one such visit, paramedics recorded a dangerously high temperature of 40.2C, a clear indicator of severe infection, yet Paran was allowed to remain at home under the assumption that the ear infection was the primary issue.

Escalating Health Crisis and Hospital Admission

The situation escalated further the following day when Paran developed a worsening headache, neck pain, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and difficulty eating. These symptoms are widely recognized by the NHS as red flags for meningitis. A second ambulance crew attended the home and consulted with a general practitioner, who again prescribed oral antibiotics for a suspected ear infection, missing the underlying severity of the brain and spinal cord membrane infection.

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By the evening of that day, Paran's condition had become so critical that Claire was forced to dial 999. When the ambulance crew arrived, Paran was unable to speak and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Doctors at the facility quickly identified the true cause of his collapse: meningitis. While the specific type was not initially disclosed, the clinical signs pointed to a severe bacterial infection that requires urgent intervention to prevent death or permanent disability.

Medical Negligence Concerns and Inquest Proceedings

The Nithiananthan family has instructed Irwin Mitchell, a specialist legal firm, to investigate the events leading to Paran's death. Lauren Webb, the family's lawyer, stated that they are seeking answers regarding whether more could have been done to diagnose and treat Paran in the days before he died. The family is particularly concerned that critical warning signs, such as the high fever and neck stiffness, were overlooked by multiple medical professionals.

Paramedics recorded Paran's temperature at 40.2C, a sign of severe fever that should have triggered immediate escalation. The family believes that these red flags, which include vomiting and sensitivity to bright lights, were not adequately addressed by the initial responders or the GP. The inquest into Paran's death is scheduled to begin on Monday, serving as a vital milestone for the family to understand if systemic failures contributed to the delay in life-saving treatment.

Impact on Family and Awareness of Meningitis Risks

Paran worked as a highly regarded dentist at Alpha Dental Care Fairfield in Stockton-on-Tees for 13 years before his passing. His widow, Claire, described him as a kind soul with a heart of gold who was adored by his patients and family. She expressed the indescribable heartbreak of losing her soulmate and the person she had planned to grow old with, leaving their two young children to face a future without their father.

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The tragedy highlights the deadly nature of meningitis, a condition that claims approximately one in ten victims of bacterial strains. This case comes shortly after a cluster of Meningitis B deaths in Kent, which raised public awareness about the dangers of the bacterial strain. Paran's family hopes that the upcoming inquest will lead to lessons being learned from his care, ultimately improving patient safety and ensuring that future victims receive timely and accurate diagnoses for this potentially fatal disease.