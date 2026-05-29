Paramount Wins Bidding War for Florence Pugh Fantasy Drama ‘The Midnight Library’

The adaptation of the book by Matt Haig is likely the biggest deal out of the Cannes film market.

Paramount is paying more than $30 million for the rights to the film. StudioCanal, which is backing the feature project, will distribute the film in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Benelux, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, with Paramount distributing in the rest of the world.of the book by Matt Haig is likely the biggest deal out of the Cannes film market.

The story centers on Nora Seed, who finds herself in a magical library between life and death, filled with books that offer her to see the many outcomes of lives not lived. Pugh is slated to play Seed.

'The White Lotus' Takes Cannes: See the First Photos of Laura Dern, Chris Messina on Set for Season 4Laura Poitras, Geeta Gandbhir Sound Alarm Over Paramount-WBD Merger's Impact on Documentary: "Deeply Problematic on Absolutely Every Level" won’t be Davis and Pugh’s first collaboration, as the two worked together on the upcoming limited Netflix seriesGraham Broadbent and Pete Czernin of Blueprint will produce alongside Pugh and Anita Overland. Ben Knight and Diarmuid McKeown of Blueprint will executive produce, alongside Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern and Dan MacRae for StudioCanal.

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