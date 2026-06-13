Paramount/WB, Trump/Kennedy Center, Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Trump/Kennedy Center, Paramount/WB, Doctor Who, Toy Story 5/Taylor Swift, President Curtis, Adults, and more!

Paramount/WB merger headlines the BCTV Daily Dispatch as the DOJ reportedly clears the deal with no consumer harm. Doctor Who, The Boys, and The Bear lead a packed TV rundown with fresh updates, reactions, and teaser coverage.

Toy Story 5, Taylor Swift buzz, and Adult Swim's President Curtis add major pop culture heat to the lineup.! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out.

Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (BCTV Daily Dispatch: Trump/Kennedy Center, The Boys, Paramount/WB, The Bear, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Doctor Who, Toy Story & Taylor Swift, President Curtis, Ann Droid, Ludwig, Adults, and More! Adults: FX Announces Prequel Episode"Marathon Day" Set for July 31stFor a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know .

You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Heading into his birthday, the Kennedy Center board had Donald Trump's name removed from the center - as required by law.

Here's a look... Over in the post-finale universe of The Boys, Vought is slapping"traitor" Homelander's films with a content warning - but not pulling them. Toy Story: 30 Years and Beyond: Taylor Swift, Toy Story 5 Clip & More Set for 8 pm ET tonight, ABC's 20/20's Toy Story: 30 Years and Beyond includes a Taylor Swift interview, a Toy Story 5 sneak peek, and more.

Report: Paramount Skydance $110 billion deal to take over Warner Bros Discovery has gotten a green light from the Justice Department. With the final season set for June 25th, here's a new teaser for FX and Hulu's Jeremy Allen White & Ayo Edebiri-starring The Bear Season 5. Kennedy Center Finally Removes Trump's Name in Time for His Birthday Heading into his birthday, the Kennedy Center board had Donald Trump's name removed from the center - as required by law.

Here's a look... Over in the post-finale universe of The Boys, Vought is slapping"traitor" Homelander's films with a content warning - but not pulling them. Toy Story: 30 Years and Beyond: Taylor Swift, Toy Story 5 Clip & More Set for 8 pm ET tonight, ABC's 20/20's Toy Story: 30 Years and Beyond includes a Taylor Swift interview, a Toy Story 5 sneak peek, and more.

Report: Paramount Skydance $110 billion deal to take over Warner Bros Discovery has gotten a green light from the Justice Department.





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Kennedy Center Board Seeks Stay of Trump Name RemovalThe board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has voted to seek a stay of a US District Judge's ruling that President Donald Trump's name was illegally added to the center's name. The Kennedy Center argued that removing Trump's name would be 'both wasteful for the Center and confusing for the public.'

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Workers Begin Removing Trump's Name from Kennedy Center After Court OrderProtesters gathered as workers started removing former President Donald Trump's name from the John F. Kennedy Center following a court-ordered deadline. The Kennedy Center had sought an extension due to weather delays, but the request was denied. The name remained early Saturday, prompting chants of "take it down" from a crowd that included Rep. Joyce Beatty. The dispute stems from Trump's second-term move to rename the center and install himself as chairman, which a judge ruled was unauthorized. The center has also challenged a blocked renovation plan, warning of structural risks. While fighting the order, the Kennedy Center has quietly complied by removing Trump's name from internal documents and event materials.

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Judge Orders Kennedy Center to Remove Donald Trump's Name Amid Legal BattlesFederal Judge Christopher Cooper has ordered the Kennedy Center to remove Donald Trump's name from the building, citing a 1964 federal law that prohibits anyone but Congress from changing the center's name. The Kennedy Center board had initially planned to close the center for two years, but Judge Cooper blocked the plan, finding it ignored legal duties and key impacts.

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