Stream Paramount+'s top trending series this week including Tulsa King, MobLand, South Park, Dexter, and Yellowjackets. Get release dates and episode details.

Paramount+ subscribers have a concentrated lineup of high-profile series premieres and finales scheduled for the Thanksgiving week from November 23 to November 27, 2026. The streaming platform is capitalizing on the holiday viewing window with new episodes from its most popular crime dramas and long-running animated hits. This curated selection includes the continued saga of Tulsa King, the explosive conclusion of MobLand season 2, and the mid-season return of Dexter: Resurrection.

Tulsa King Season 4 Episode 7 Drop

ScreenRant identifies Tulsa King as the top recommendation for viewers seeking a binge-worthy crime drama this week. The seventh of ten episodes for the fourth season of Tulsa King is scheduled to arrive on Friday, November 27. Sylvester Stallone reprises his role as Dwight Manfredi, who continues to expand his criminal empire while navigating the complexities of maintaining influence in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The series, created by Taylor Sheridan, blends high-stakes action with sharp comedy and suspenseful storytelling.

Also read MobLand Season 2 Finale: Jan Explosion, Eddie's Downfall, and Harry's Risky Gambit

The momentum behind Tulsa King is building toward significant future releases. The first-ever spinoff series, Frisco King, starring Samuel L. Jackson, is set to premiere on Paramount+ on December 18. This same day marks the broadcast of the Tulsa King season 4 finale. Subscribers are advised to catch up on the main series to fully appreciate the interconnected narrative threads that will unfold during these upcoming premieres.

MobLand Season 2 Finale and Critical Acclaim

MobLand stands as the number one most-watched show on Paramount+ globally at this moment. The season 2 finale of the Tom Hardy-led crime drama was released on Friday, November 20, offering an ideal entry point for new viewers. Created by Ronan Bennett and partially directed by Guy Ritchie, the series delivers tight pacing and gripping tension that has resonated strongly with global audiences.

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The quality of MobLand has been recognized by critics and viewers alike. The season 2 finale achieved an 8.5 score on IMDb, falling just short of the series high of 8.7. This consistent rating trajectory demonstrates that the show maintains its reputation as one of the premier mob thrillers currently available on streaming services. The narrative depth and character development continue to drive the show's popularity.

South Park Season 30 Finale Update

The long-running animated series South Park will conclude its thirtieth season this Wednesday, November 25. Although the show officially changed its name to South America for this season, it is still widely recognized under its original title. The final episode brings the six-part season to a close, marking a significant milestone for the animated comedy.

South Park has maintained its cultural relevance since its premiere in 1997. The series is known for its fearless comedic style and biting social commentary that reflects current events. Despite the temporary title change, the show remains a legendary staple of television, with its iconic characters continuing to entertain audiences worldwide.

Dexter Resurrection Mid-Season Return

Dexter: Resurrection returns to Paramount+ this Friday, November 27, with its fifth episode of the second season. This episode marks the midpoint of the sequel series' sophomore run. Michael C. Hall continues to play the titular character, Dexter Morgan, as he hunts a new slate of serial killers in New York City.

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The narrative dynamics have shifted significantly from the first season. Following Dexter's connection to Peter Dinklage's serial killer superfan character in the initial run, the new season introduces a different partnership. Dexter forms a new dynamic with Uma Thurman's character, Charlie, who assists in locating new targets. Fans of the original series are encouraged to review previous episodes to fully grasp the evolving relationships.

Yellowjackets Final Season Continues

Yellowjackets is currently in the process of concluding its run as the show has confirmed this season is its last. The season four premiere was released on Friday, November 20, with the second episode landing on Friday, November 27. The psychological thriller spans multiple timelines and centers on a plane crash that strands a group of high schoolers in the wilderness.

The series has achieved significant viewership milestones, cracking the Paramount+ Top 10 worldwide chart. The show features a strong ensemble cast and has garnered Emmy nominations for its compelling storytelling. The final season will continue to build toward its conclusion, with the series finale scheduled to air on January 22. Viewers can expect the mystery to deepen as the show moves toward its definitive end.