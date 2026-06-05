Paramount+ to Adapt 1997 Stallone Thriller Cop Land into TV Series with James Mangol

Paramount+ is developing a television series based on the 1997 film Cop Land with James Mangold co-writing and executive producing. The project, which Mangold will also direct, is being co-produced by Paramount Television Studios and Miramax Television.

Paramount+ has officially greenlit a television adaptation of the 1997 Sylvester Stallone thriller Cop Land , with original writer-director James Mangold co-writing and executive producing alongside Robert Levine , who will serve as showrunner.

Paramount Television Studios and Miramax Television are co-developing the project after the streaming service secured the rights in a competitive situation involving multiple offers. This marks Mangold's return to television after nearly a decade, his last small-screen work being the 2017 series Damnation. In recent years, Mangold has focused on high-profile films including Ford v Ferrari and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, with A Complete Unknown also receiving significant awards attention.

The original Cop Land film saw Stallone play a sheriff in a small New Jersey town infiltrated by corrupt New York City police officers, with a supporting cast that included Harvey Keitel, Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, and others. That film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $63 million worldwide against a $15 million budget. The TV adaptation concept originated in 2023 when Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman reached out to Mangold.

If produced, the series will join Paramount+'s growing catalog of titles featuring 'Land' in the name, alongside MobLand and Landman, the latter starring Stallone with a third season now slated for 2027. Mangold's schedule includes feature film commitments within Paramount and beyond, including a DC Universe Swamp Thing movie and a Star Wars film exploring the ancient origins of the Jedi, raising questions about his capacity to prioritize the Cop Land series.

The development underscores a trend of reviving classic films for television platforms as streaming services expand their original content slates





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