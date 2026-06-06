Paramount+ surprise-drops full season of Among Us animated series

's Owen Dennis and starring Randall Park, Dan Stevens, and Yvette Nicole Brown, the series abruptly dropped on the streamer today.five or six years after the game’s “everybody’s locked in their house” heyday, Paramount+ shadow-dropped a brand new animated series based on popular mobile murder mystery gametoday.

Announced as part of Summer Game Fest, the show debuted not just its trailer, but the news that the whole ten-episode season was now streaming on the service, which is either a fun way to goose excitement timed to a big gaming event, or the sort of thing streamers do when they don’t know entirely what to do with a fully commissioned and finished TV show that’s just sort of sitting in their laps. , which does, legitimately, have a pretty incredible team of people lurking behind it.

That most especially includes the voice cast . But it’s also got a solid track record with its behind-the-scenes crew, most especially creator Owen Dennis, who parlayed work onbetter pedigree than “all ten episodes shoved on to a mid-tier streaming service with no advance warning” might suggest, but, then, we’re not streaming executives, or privy to their labyrinthine ways.

Working from the premise of the game, the show centers on a crew of astronauts who realize problems are afoot when members of the crew keep bloodily dying. The trailer indicates that it won’t be taking the subsequent murder mystery much more seriously than most rounds of—which frequently devolve into slapstick, random accusations, and general playing to frustrate—do, going heavy on a comedic tone maybe best embodied by Park’s goofball, self-interested captain. The series is available… Well, right now. Like we said! Hell, there’s only ten 14-minute episodes; you could probably get the whole thing knocked out before bedtime, were you so inclined.





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