Following reports of dissatisfaction with Bari Weiss's performance at CBS News, David Ellison is expanding her role to include oversight of CNN's editorial operations after the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Critics argue that such moves are ineffective against deeply entrenched left-wing bias in mainstream newsrooms, suggesting that only a complete purge of staff can achieve genuine reform.

News reports indicate that David Ellison , CEO of Paramount Skydance , has assigned Bari Weiss to oversee editorial operations at CNN following the planned merger with Warner Bros.

Discovery. This development comes after earlier claims that Ellison was dissatisfied with Weiss's leadership at CBS News. The commentary accompanying this news suggests that Weiss, despite being a gay Democrat who opposes President Trump and Breitbart News, is still considered insufficiently aligned with left-wing perspectives by certain critics.

The source text expresses skepticism about Ellison's ability to address perceived left-wing bias in newsrooms, arguing that prominent CNN personalities such as Abby Phillip, Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, and Wolf Blitzer are ideologically committed to a progressive agenda and resistant to reform. It is claimed that these journalists are fundamentally unwilling to compromise or change, likening them to unyielding "Terminators" programmed to advance a political mission.

The text asserts that meaningful change in a news organization requires a complete personnel overhaul, firing existing staff and replacing them with individuals loyal to new editorial direction. It points to the example of President Trump's second term, where he allegedly achieved better results by surrounding himself with loyalists rather than establishment figures. The commentary also notes that both CBS News and CNN have struggled with ratings, questioning the value of retaining existing talent if reform is the goal.

The overall argument is that half-measures will fail because entrenched staff will employ delay tactics, false promises, and obstruction until the effort collapses, drawing a parallel to Iran's negotiating approach with the Trump administration





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David Ellison Paramount Skydance Bari Weiss CNN CBS News Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Media Bias Newsroom Reform Left-Wing Bias

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