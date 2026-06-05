Paramount’s Warner Bros. acquisition faces lawsuit from states as Hollywood frets over deal: report

The proposed transaction has faced pushback from actors, writers and others in Hollywood over its potential to eliminate jobs.

, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. The lawsuit would mark the boldest move yet by the states in their effort to be at the forefront of U.S. antitrust enforcement, as their better-funded counterpart agencies in the Trump administration take a more business-friendly view of enforcement.

Analysts have also viewed Paramount as facing an easier road to regulatory clearance from federal antitrust watchdogs in the U.S. in part because of its political connections. Paramount CEO David Ellison’s father, billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, has cultivated ties with President Donald Trump. A group of states, including California and New York, are preparing a lawsuit to block Paramount Skydance’s $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. ,sources told Reuters.

Shares of Warner Bros fell after the news, and were down 1.9%. Paramount shares added slightly to losses and were down 7%. California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s officeThe proposed transaction has faced pushback from actors, writers and others in Hollywood over its potential to eliminate jobs.





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