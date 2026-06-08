Paramount's games division is working on content based on the Sheridanverse, with several shows on the table for game adaptation, including Landman and the whole Yellowstone IP. The company is also interested in adapting Sheridan's Lioness, a spy action thriller led by Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman.

Paramount 's Plans for Taylor Sheridan 's Sheridanverse Extend Beyond TV Shows, Including Potential Adaptations of Yellowstone , Tulsa King , and Landman , According to Executive Shawn Kittelsen. The Company is Also Interested in Adapting Sheridan's Lioness , a Spy Action Thriller Led by Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman .

The Games Division is Working on Content Based on the Sheridanverse, with Several Shows on the Table for Game Adaptation, Including Landman and the Whole Yellowstone IP. Paramount Games is Currently Working on Titles Within Their 'Core Four' IPs: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Star Trek, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

The Yellowstone Universe Alone Will Give Paramount Some Significant Storylines to Run With, and the Company is Not Just Focusing on Western Genre Work, But Also on Other Genres Like Spy Action Thrillers. The Question Now is Just When the Executive and His Team Will Start Their Sheridanverse Effort, Which is Sure to Be a Treat for Sheridan's Ever-Growing Fan Base.

The Company's Plans for the Sheridanverse are Being Planned Alongside Some Significant IP Games, and the Success of Tulsa King's Sylvester Stallone Proves It's Time to Reevaluate His 2000 Remake With Just 11% On Rotten Tomatoes. The Company is Also Working on Content Based on the 'Core Four' IPs, Including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Star Trek, and SpongeBob SquarePants, Which Will Give Them Some Significant Storylines to Run With.

The Company's Plans for the Sheridanverse are Being Planned Alongside Some Significant IP Games, and the Success of Tulsa King's Sylvester Stallone Proves It's Time to Reevaluate His 2000 Remake With Just 11% On Rotten Tomatoes. The Company is Also Working on Content Based on the 'Core Four' IPs, Including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Star Trek, and SpongeBob SquarePants, Which Will Give Them Some Significant Storylines to Run With





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Taylor Sheridan Paramount Sheridanverse Yellowstone Tulsa King Landman Lioness Zoe Saldaña Nicole Kidman Spongebob Squarepants Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Trek

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