Paramount's K-Pop Movie Gets Re-Titled & New Release Date

Neon Boss Tom Quinn Isn’t A Fan Of Industry Consolidation: “How Would You Feel If A24 & Neon Merged? That Would Be Ridiculous”‘Backrooms’ Mushrooms To $85M-$88M A24 Record Opening, Outstrips ‘Mandalorian & Grogu’ Debut; ‘Obsession’ $106M+ Best Ever For Focus Features – UpdateLee directs off a screenplays by Elyse Hollander and Eileen Shim which follows a young Korean-American woman, who defies her family’s wishes to compete in a televised competition to find the next K-pop girl group in Korea.

Producers are James H. Shin, Arthur Spector, Bryan Oh, Josh Davis and Scott Braun. EPs are Martha Fernandez, John Zaozirny, Josh Bearman, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro and Andrew Lary.stars Ji-young Yoo, Eric Nam, Yoo Ji-tae, Tony Revolori, Gia Kim, Ahin Lee, Aliyah Turner, Renata Vaca, Sung Jun, Kang Sora, Hyongchol Lee, Silia Kapsis, Shana Kim, and Park Jubi. Letterboxd For Sale: Behind Company Making Play For Beloved Indie Platform Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

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