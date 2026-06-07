Paramount's Among Us Series Conquers Initial Critiques

Paramount's new series Among Us has taken over the streaming charts with a near-perfect rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. The series is based on the popular video game of the same name and features a cast of well-known actors.

Paramount 's new series has arrived and conquered initial critiques. Paramount has transformed into a streaming empire with its Paramount + platform, and is now looking to expand even further with the proposed acquisition of Warner Bros.

Discovery. Despite the EU posting roadblocks, the media empire has not slowed down in its pursuit, including winning the bid over another major entertainment empire, and that is Netflix. Now, a new series has taken over the streaming charts as Paramount+ continues to dominate. Paramount's new video game adaptation series titled Among Us, is already proving to be a fan-favorite as first reactions have arrived.

The audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes has officially been revealed and is a surprisingly near-perfect rating of 97%. Audiences stated that the series has the same style of humor, mystery, and horror as the game and also went as far to say that this is actually the greatest video game adaption of all time.

The series' cast includes Patton Oswalt, Ashley Johnson, Randall Park, Elijah Wood, Liv Hewson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Dan Stevens, Wayne Knight, Kimiko Glenn, Phil LaMarr, and Debra Wilson. Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the 'Impostor' or fall victim to its murderous designs. Among Us is based on the extremely popular video game, which is an online detective game developed by Innersloth.

It is inspired by the game Mafia and the horror movie The Thing, which has crewmates and impostors who complete tasks while the impostors eliminate and sabotage. It was officially launched in 2018, but found major success during the global pandemic in 2020. The game was so successful it peaked at around half a billion monthly active players with viral videos posted across Twitch, YouTube, and more. Among Us has talked in at least $105 million in revenue.

Owen Dennis (known for Infinity Train and Regular Show: The Movie) is the creator and executive producer on the series, with all 10 episodes officially available to stream on Paramount+, and the first episode available to watch on YouTube. Among Us is also dominating the streaming charts and has already overtaken some major series, including some series created by Taylor Sheridan, who is usually holding all the top spots on Paramount





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