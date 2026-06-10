Paramount+'s 'Among Us' Series: A Hilarious Sci-Fi Murder Mystery You Don't Want to Miss

Discover why Paramount+'s new sci-fi series 'Among Us', based on the popular video game, is taking the world by storm. With a near-perfect audience score and a talented voice cast, this animated murder mystery is the perfect weekend binge.

Paramount+ 's latest sci-fi offering, ' Among Us ', is a must-watch series based on the popular video game. 2026 has been a bumper year for sci-fi, with standout releases like 'Project Hail Mary' and 'Dune: Part Three' in theaters, and impressive TV shows such as 'For All Mankind' and 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' on streaming platforms.

'Among Us', an animated series, joins this stellar lineup, offering a unique blend of humor and mystery. The show, which premiered all at once on Paramount+ on June 5, has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews, currently boasting a near-perfect 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series' short episode runtimes, ranging from 13 to 15 minutes, make it an ideal weekend binge.

With a talented voice cast including Ashley Johnson, Dan Stevens, and Elijah Wood, 'Among Us' promises a hilarious and engaging experience for viewers





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Paramount+ Among Us Sci-Fi Murder Mystery Animated Series

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