Paramount officially renews Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King for a fifth season as Season 4 concludes on December 18, while Landman Season 3 moves to 2027.

Paramount has confirmed that Sylvester Stallone's crime drama Tulsa King will return for a fifth season, securing the show's future well before its current fourth season concludes. This renewal announcement comes as fans of creator Taylor Sheridan await updates on other series in his expanding television universe, particularly Landman, which faces further delays.

Season 5 Renewal and New York Setting

Paramount doubled down on the longevity of Tulsa King weeks ago, officially announcing that the gritty crime thriller has been picked up for a fifth season. According to the studio, this upcoming fifth installment will mark a significant geographical shift for the franchise, serving as the first season of the show set entirely in New York. This strategic move follows the series' sustained popularity and strong viewership numbers since its inception.

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Fourth Season Schedule and Release Dates

Before the production can move to New York, the series must conclude its current run. Season 4 premiered on Paramount Plus on October 16 and follows a standard ten-episode order, consistent with the structure of the past two seasons. The network has confirmed that new episodes will be released on a weekly basis, with the season finale scheduled to air on December 18. This final episode is set to air just nine days before Christmas, positioning it as a major holiday viewing event for the streaming platform.

Lioness Season 4 Status and Landman Delays

While Tulsa King has secured its future, the status of other Taylor Sheridan projects remains uncertain or delayed. Lioness, the dark ops spy thriller starring Zoe Saldaña, dominated streaming platforms throughout its third season and maintained high viewership weeks after its finale. Despite this success, the series has not yet been officially picked up for a fourth season, leaving its fate undecided. Meanwhile, Landman is facing significant production hurdles that have pushed its third season release date back into 2027, ending earlier speculation that it would return before the end of the current year.

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Stallone's Vision for the Franchise Longevity

Sylvester Stallone has expressed a strong desire to see Tulsa King continue for six seasons total. The actor and producer told Collider earlier this year that he views the show as having enough narrative potential to sustain that length. However, achieving that six-season goal depends entirely on the continued success of the current fourth season and the smooth transition to the New York setting planned for season five. The studio's commitment to renewal signals confidence in Stallone's ability to carry the show into its next chapter.

Broader Impact on the Taylor Sheridan Universe

The renewal of Tulsa King provides stability within the Taylor Sheridan universe, which includes other major hits like Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown. As Landman waits for production to resume and Lioness waits for a network decision, Tulsa King continues to be a reliable anchor for Paramount Plus. The show's transition to New York in season five will likely test Stallone's character, Dwight Manuel Manoso, in a new environment with different power dynamics, contrasting with the Oklahoma settings of previous seasons.