Paramount has officially renewed Tulsa King for Season 5 with Sylvester Stallone. The Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan continues to grow his streaming empire with new spin-offs and upcoming series.

Paramount has confirmed the renewal of the hit crime drama Tulsa King for a fifth season, extending the lifespan of the show starring Sylvester Stallone. The network announced the decision while the fourth season continues to dominate streaming viewership platforms across the country. This move signals a strong commitment to the franchise as it prepares to shift its primary setting from Tulsa to New York City in the upcoming installment.

Tulsa King Season 5 and Spinoff Details

Sylvester Stallone recently shared his perspective with Collider regarding the future trajectory of the series. He expressed a desire for Tulsa King to run for a total of six seasons, indicating that the show has ample time left to evolve. The network appears aligned with this long-term vision, ensuring that fans will not have to wait long for the next chapter in the story.

Also read Tulsa King Spinoff Film Casts Kyle MacLachlan in Crime Drama

In addition to the main series renewal, Paramount is moving forward with the first official Tulsa King spin-off titled Frisco King. This new project will star Samuel L. Jackson and is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ in December. The release of this spin-off precedes the arrival of Tulsa King Season 5, creating a dense lineup of content for the streaming service.

Taylor Sheridan's Growing Entertainment Empire

Taylor Sheridan remains one of the most prolific creators in modern television, expanding the Yellowstone universe with multiple concurrent projects. Alongside Tulsa King and the upcoming Frisco King, Sheridan is developing new shows such as Marshals and Dutton Ranch. These additions demonstrate a strategy to deepen the interconnected storytelling that has defined his recent work in the industry.

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Despite Sheridan's reputation for heavy investment in his current projects, there is a known expiration date on his partnership with the studio. The creator has indicated plans to leave Paramount at the end of 2028 to join NBCUniversal. This transition adds a layer of urgency to the current production schedules as he aims to maximize his output before the contractual shift occurs.

Upcoming Series and Production Updates

Beyond the Tulsa King franchise, Sheridan has already secured another major hit with the oil industry drama Landman. The series, which stars Billy Bob Thornton, has seen two full seasons released in 2024 and 2025. Originally, there were speculation about a return before the end of 2026, but the network has clarified that the next season will not arrive until sometime in 2027.

Production is currently underway for the third season of Landman, with leading cast member Ali Larter sharing behind-the-scenes images from the set. These visuals appear to confirm that at least one episode will be set at Texas Christian University, where the character Ainsley serves as a cheerleader. This detail adds a new geographic and cultural dimension to the show's exploration of the West Texas oil fields.

The Future of Sheridan's Television Strategy

Paramount has clearly identified Taylor Sheridan as a cornerstone of its content strategy, investing heavily in the brand equity he has built. The studio is leveraging his ability to create complex, morally grey narratives that resonate with audiences seeking high-stakes drama. This approach has successfully diversified their streaming offerings beyond traditional scripted series into a broader media franchise.

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The combination of renewed main series, new spin-offs, and concurrent production on unrelated shows like Landman highlights a robust pipeline of content. This strategy ensures that the network maintains a competitive edge in the streaming wars while navigating the eventual departure of its most valuable creator. The industry will be watching closely to see how these projects perform in the coming years.