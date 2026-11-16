Paramount+ Releases Yellowjackets Season 4 and MobLand Finale This Week

Paramount+ streams Yellowjackets Season 4, MobLand finale, and Tulsa King updates. Explore new True Crime docs and Dexter: Resurrection highlights for November 16-20, 2026.

Paramount+ is delivering a powerhouse lineup of premium television content during the week of November 16 through November 20, 2026. The streaming giant combines the highly anticipated premiere of the final season of Yellowjackets with the conclusion of the Tom Hardy-led crime drama MobLand. Subscribers can also access new episodes of Tulsa King and the continuing story of Dexter: Resurrection alongside fresh documentary releases.

Yellowjackets Season 4 Finale Premiere Date

The most significant event for fans of mystery and horror genres is the return of Yellowjackets for its fourth and final season on Friday, November 20, 2026. This series follows a group of survivors of a plane crash who must navigate life in the wilderness while their present-day lives unravel. The show has achieved critical acclaim, holding a 92 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and securing ten Emmy nominations. Viewers can expect a stellar ensemble cast led by Melanie Lynskey, Elijah Wood, and Christina Ricci, with Hillary Swank joining the roster. The season consists of ten episodes, with the premiere arriving just days after this current news cycle begins.

Also read Yellowjackets Season 4: Final Run, Cast Changes, and Legacy

MobLand Season 2 Conclusion and Rankings

MobLand is rapidly approaching the end of its second season, having released nine of its ten episodes ahead of the conclusion next week. This crime thriller, starring Tom Hardy, is currently ranked as the number one most-watched series worldwide on the Paramount+ platform. The narrative focuses on the Harrigan crime family in England as they face external threats to their power and internal dysfunctional dynamics. The series is praised for its dark humor and suspenseful action, marking one of Tom Hardy's most compelling career performances to date. Audiences are encouraged to watch the remaining episodes before the final installment drops.

Tulsa King Taylor Sheridan Drama Updates

Tulsa King continues its rollout for season four under the creative direction of Taylor Sheridan, maintaining its position as the second most-watched series on the platform. Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight Manfredi, who launches a new business venture involving fraudulent fine wine with the assistance of actor Rhys Coiro. Other characters in the ensemble cast pursue various illicit money-making schemes, including horse betting and involvement in the rap music industry. The spinoff series Frisco King, featuring Samuel L. Jackson, is also in development based on the show's success. New episodes of Tulsa King air every Friday, with the season four finale scheduled for December 18, 2026.

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Dexter Resurrection Second Season Progress

Dexter: Resurrection remains one of the top streaming hits on Paramount+, with season two delivering some of the strongest episodes in the franchise's history. Michael C. Hall reprises his iconic role as the serial killer protagonist, who has moved to New York City to hunt a new group of murderers. The cast features major stars such as Uma Thurman, Brian Cox, and Dan Stevens, alongside original character Joey Quinn played by Desmond Harrington. The series continues to attract massive audiences with its Friday release schedule. The season two finale is set to air on New Year's Day in 2027, keeping viewers engaged through the holiday season.

New True Crime Docuseries Kassenoff Divorce

Adding a different genre to the weekly slate is the three-part true crime docuseries He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part. The series arrives on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, and examines the high-profile divorce between New York City lawyers Allan Kassenoff and Catherine Youssef Kassenoff. The documentary details the bitter custody battle for their three children, utilizing various recordings of alleged abuse and other evidence presented during legal proceedings. It provides an in-depth look at the unraveling of the marriage and the complex legal disputes that followed. This release offers true crime enthusiasts a compelling addition to the platform's growing library of investigative content.