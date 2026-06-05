Paramount+ Releases Trailer for Animated 'Among Us' Series, Sets June Premiere

The streamer has unveiled the first trailer for its ten-episode animated adaptation of the popular multiplayer game, starring a star-studded voice cast and premiering June 5, 2026.

Paramount+ has released a full trailer for its upcoming adaptation of the hit multiplayer video game Among Us , confirming that the series will be a colorful sci-fi murder mystery set aboard a spaceship.

The animated show, consisting of ten episodes, will launch globally on the streamer on June 5, 2026. The announcement, which coincided with a debut at Summer Game Fest 2026, positions the adaptation as a comedic but suspenseful extension of the original game's premise. The story follows a crew of mismatched astronauts aboard a vessel named The Skeld, tasked with hauling trash across the galaxy, only to discover that a shape-shifting alien impostor has infiltrated their ranks.

As a series of mysterious deaths unfolds, the survivors must identify the killer among them before they are all eliminated. The series is created by Owen Dennis and produced by CBS Studios and Innersloth, the original game developer.

The ensemble voice cast is extensive and star-studded, featuring Yvette Nicole Brown as Orange, Kimiko Glenn as Cyan, Liv Hewson as Black, Ashley Johnson as Purple, Wayne Knight as Lime, Phil LaMarr as Brown, Randall Park as Red, Dan Stevens as Blue, Debra Wilson as both Yellow and the ship's computer, Elijah Wood as Green, and Patton Oswalt as White. This adaptation diverges from the strictly social deduction gameplay of the 2018 video game by offering a scripted narrative with defined characters, while retaining the core tension of paranoia and suspicion in a confined, isolating environment.

The trailer highlights a visually vibrant aesthetic that contrasts with the grim circumstances, emphasizing the comedic tone alongside the life-threatening stakes. Paramount+ is positioning the series as its latest major foray into video game adaptations, following its previous high-profile but contentious live-action Halo series. The release strategy of dropping all ten episodes at once aligns with modern streaming trends and encourages binge-watching while fostering online theory-crafting, a key part of the original game's cultural virality.

This project represents a significant investment in translating an interactive social experience into a passive narrative form, a challenge that has a mixed track record in Hollywood. The involvement of the original creators at Innersloth suggests a degree of fidelity to the source material's spirit, even as the narrative scope is necessarily expanded from emergent gameplay to a predetermined plot.

The series arrives amid a crowded landscape of video game adaptations, but its distinct hook-a crewmate mystery with a predetermined cast-may differentiate it from more action-oriented counterparts. For Paramount+, the show bolsters its animation slate and continues its strategy of leveraging established intellectual property from gaming and other media to attract subscribers. The combination of a beloved game franchise with a comedic voice cast led by recognizable talents aims to satisfy both core fans and a broader family audience.

The choice of a murder mystery framework also taps into the enduring popularity of the genre, allowing for episodic whodunit structures within a continuous season arc. Ultimately, the success of the Among Us series will depend on its ability to balance humor, suspense, and character development while capturing the essence of the game that captivated millions during the pandemic.

The show's release this June will be a notable test of whether a game built entirely on player deception and group dynamics can successfully transition to a scripted format where the audience is in on the secret from the start





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Paramount+ Among Us Animated Series Video Game Adaptation Sci-Fi Murder Mystery

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