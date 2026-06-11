Paramount+ Releases Teaser Trailer for 'Lioness' Season 3 Starring Joe McNamara

The global espionage action thriller 'Lioness' follows CIA operative Joe McNamara as he heads the agency's Lioness program, which embeds female operatives close to dangerous targets from the inside to take down terrorist and criminal networks. Season 3 promises to make things even messier as unseen forces collide and Joe walks the line between duty and home.

There's never really such a thing as a Taylor Sheridan series arriving quietly. Even The Madison, which was introspective and meditative, still managed to have a dramatic plane crash in it.

So in some cases, it's best just to get the action going from minute one and take it from there. That's how this series has always rolled, and now that Paramount+ is sending Joe McNamara back into the field, Season 3 looks like it’s going to make things even messier. Paramount+ has released the official teaser trailer for Lioness Season 3, which will premiere on Sunday, August 2.

The global espionage action thriller comes from creator and writer Sheridan and follows Joe McNamara, a CIA operative who's given the unenviable task of heading the agency's Lioness program, which embeds female operatives close to dangerous targets from the inside in order to take down terrorist and criminal networks. According to the official synopsis: 'In Season Three, from creator and writer Taylor Sheridan, hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide.

Joe walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn't, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn and Westfield, Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life.

' Lioness is one of Sheridan's most consistent series on Paramount+. The streamer stated that the first season premiere drew nearly 6 million viewers across Paramount+ around the world, as well as a delayed viewing on the Paramount Network linear channel, which made it the streamer's most-watched worldwide series premiere on launch day at the time. Season 2 didn't let up, and it showed that plenty of viewers stuck with the series across seasons.

The second season premiere reached 3 million views in its first seven days, and in doing so, it became one of Paramount+’s biggest domestic original premieres, while another report put the premiere at 12.4 million global viewers across all platforms





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Joe Mcnamara CIA Lioness Program Female Operatives Terrorist And Criminal Networks Paramount+ Taylor Sheridan

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