Paramount+ Releases Full Ten‑Episode Run of Animated Among Us Series at 2026 Summer Game Fest

Paramount+ will now host the complete ten‑episode season of the new animated adaptation of the popular game, featuring a star‑studded voice cast and fresh sci‑fi comedy.

During the 2026 Summer Game Fest, a major reveal was made that the new animated sci‑fi comedy series inspired by the viral multiplayer game has finally become fully available.

All ten episodes now stream on Paramount+, bringing the eccentric, monochromatic crew of a junk‑hauling vessel into living rooms across the globe. The series follows a ragtag group of colorful Crewmates who must uncover an impostor lurking among them before the threat can carry out its sinister plans. The narrative blends humor with the familiar tension of hidden identities, offering fresh twists while honoring the original gameplay experience. The opening trailer gives viewers a taste of the show's lively energy.

Each character is voiced by a star‑studded lineup: Yvette Nicole Brown lends her humor to Orange, Kimiko Glenn voices Cyan, Liv Hewson plays Black, Ashley Johnson is Purple, Wayne Knight brings Lime to life, Phil LaMarr voices Brown, Randall Park turns in Red, Dan Stevens is Blue, Debra Wilson becomes Yellow and Computer, Elijah Wood portrays Green, and Patton Oswalt takes on White. The animation work is handled by Titmouse, a studio renowned for its dynamic style, while executive producers include Chris Prynoski and Shannon Prynoski.

The creators Owen Dennis, Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser oversee the adaptation, working with CBS Studios and the original game developers Innersloth. The decision to launch the full season during a global gaming event underscores Paramount's strategy to capture the audience that chased the game to its #1 spot on Google Play and the iOS Store in 2020.

The series' premiere timing coincides with the increased interest in gaming‑inspired narratives, positioning it for both fans of the original game and new viewers drawn by the star‑studded voice cast. Media coverage, including commentary from industry columnist Maggie Dela Paz, highlights how the show blends interactive motif with traditional storytelling to deliver a sitcom‑style adventure set in the galaxy's depths. Beyond the show's plot and production details, the promotional material emphasizes the comedic potential of a crew constantly on edge.

The trailer showcases quick cuts between chaotic space‑shenanigans and the slow, dramatic reveal of an impostor's scheme, promising a balance between laugh‑out‑loud moments and suspenseful twists. By intertwining humor with intrigue, the series aims to stand out among the growing slate of game‑based adaptations. Early reviews praise the voice performances and animation quality, noting that the diverse talent ensemble brings distinct personalities to each color-coded character.

Fans of the original game appreciate the nuanced references that appear throughout the episodes, especially in subtle nods to the game's most iconic moments. Overall, the series represents a significant expansion of the Beyond Us IP into televised comedy, while preserving the core mechanics that made the game iconic. With its ready-made story beats and a charismatic cast, Paramount+ looks poised to attract both longtime fans and new audiences who enjoy animated comedy with a sci‑fi backdrop





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