Paramount+ Releases Among Us Animated Series

Paramount+ has released the highly anticipated Among Us animated series, based on the popular video game. The series follows a group of Crewmates as they try to root out an Impostor in their midst.

Paramount Plus may not have the same subscriber numbers as Netflix, but the streamer has still released some of the biggest projects of the year already.

This is mostly due to its deal with Taylor Sheridan, who has delivered a trio of record-breaking shows in Marshals starring Luke Grimes, The Madison starring Michelle Pfeiffer, and Dutton Ranch starring Cole Hauser. Paramount was also responsible for one of the biggest blockbuster movies of the year, Scream 7, which featured a largely different cast than the last two Scream reboot movies.

The Scream 7 reviews didn't reach franchise-high levels, but the combined power of Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox was enough to help the film gross over $200 million at the box office. Despite all these hits, Paramount continues to satisfy fans with new projects, including one shadow drop that's now streaming around the world. For the last few years, Paramount has been quietly developing a new animated series based on the popular video game, Among Us.

This evening at Summer Game Fest, Paramount made the shock announcement that all eight episodes of the Among Us series had been shadow-dropped on Paramount+, and are now streaming on the platform around the world. This announcement was made on stage by Yvette Nicole Brown and Liv Hewson, who both star in the series. Fans in attendance were also treated to the first trailer for the Among Us show.

The series follows a group of eccentric, monochromatic Crewmates of a ship transporting junk across the galaxy who must root out an Impostor in their midst before they fall victim to its villainous designs. The Among Us series has been highly anticipated by fans of the popular video game, and its release on Paramount+ is a major coup for the streamer.

The series is expected to be a huge hit, and its release is a testament to the power of Paramount's deal with Taylor Sheridan. The streamer continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with its content, and the release of the Among Us series is just the latest example of its commitment to innovation and creativity.

The series is a must-watch for fans of the video game, and its release on Paramount+ is a major win for the streamer. The Among Us series is a highly anticipated and highly entertaining show that is sure to delight fans of the video game. With its unique blend of humor, action, and suspense, the series is a must-watch for anyone looking for a new and exciting show to binge.

The series is a great addition to Paramount's lineup of original content, and its release is a major coup for the streamer. The Among Us series is a highly anticipated show that is sure to be a hit with fans of the video game. With its unique blend of humor, action, and suspense, the series is a must-watch for anyone looking for a new and exciting show to binge.

The series is a great addition to Paramount's lineup of original content, and its release is a major coup for the streamer. The Among Us series is a highly anticipated and highly entertaining show that is sure to delight fans of the video game. With its unique blend of humor, action, and suspense, the series is a must-watch for anyone looking for a new and exciting show to binge.

The series is a great addition to Paramount's lineup of original content, and its release is a major coup for the streamer. The Among Us series is a highly anticipated show that is sure to be a hit with fans of the video game. With its unique blend of humor, action, and suspense, the series is a must-watch for anyone looking for a new and exciting show to binge.

The series is a great addition to Paramount's lineup of original content, and its release is a major coup for the streamer. The Among Us series is a highly anticipated and highly entertaining show that is sure to delight fans of the video game. With its unique blend of humor, action, and suspense, the series is a must-watch for anyone looking for a new and exciting show to binge.

The series is a great addition to Paramount's lineup of original content, and its release is a major coup for the streamer





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Paramount+ Among Us Animated Series Taylor Sheridan Scream 7 Neve Campbell Courteney Cox

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paramount Skydance Launches New Video Game Studio as ‘Core Pillar’ of Content Strategy Alongside TV, Films and Streaming (EXCLUSIVE)Paramount Skydance has launched its unified in-house video game studio, Paramount Games Studio.

Read more »

Paramount Skydance Unveils Ambitious Plans for Paramount Games StudioParamount Skydance has made its ambitions to become a true media giant very clear of late, and now they're taking their plans to the gaming world. CEO David Ellison has announced a new unified Paramount Games Studio, which will put the manpower of Skydance's two studios behind the legacy studio's franchises. The studio will continue to develop games like Captain America and Black Panther, as well as a still-untitled Star Wars game in partnership with Lucasfilm. The first major AAA title from the studio will be announced tonight at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest.

Read more »

Paramount+ Releases Full Ten‑Episode Run of Animated Among Us Series at 2026 Summer Game FestParamount+ will now host the complete ten‑episode season of the new animated adaptation of the popular game, featuring a star‑studded voice cast and fresh sci‑fi comedy.

Read more »

Paramount+ Releases Trailer for Animated 'Among Us' Series, Sets June PremiereThe streamer has unveiled the first trailer for its ten-episode animated adaptation of the popular multiplayer game, starring a star-studded voice cast and premiering June 5, 2026.

Read more »