Paramount Reboots Video Game Strategy, Forming New Studio

Paramount is reconstituting its video game operation, launching a new game studio and setting a leadership team for the division.

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Ramping up in gaming is considered a priority as the company looks to close its pending merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, which has had an up-and-down journey in gaming but remains committed to the space. Paramount Games Studio encompasses all Paramount and Skydance gaming studios, including Skydance Interactive and Skydance New Media. Last August, Paramount and Skydance closed their $8.4 billion merger.

Leading the newly created unit is President Tony Driscoll, a former executive with Epic Games, Warner Bros. , AT&T, and Disney. Driscoll will serve concurrently as EVP and head of corporate strategy and development, and will continue to lead integration planning efforts for the WBD transaction. Paramount has said the $110 billion deal will close by the end of September.

It still needs approval from a handful of key regulatory agencies and has also drawn scrutiny from lawmakers, activist groups and an industry coalition that includes some prominent actors. Other key execs in the gaming unit include Dan Prigg, EVP and head of games; Shawn Kittelsen, SVP, head of creative and production; Andrea Silvers, SVP, marketing and communications; Kara Bilkiss, SVP, business development and licensing; and Ray Davis, SVP of engineering.

“This division launch marks a meaningful evolution in how we think about games – not as an extension of our business, but as a core pillar of our content strategy alongside film, television, and streaming,” Driscoll said in a statement. “We are committed to creating exceptional games for every type of player, from casual to AAA, and building enduring experiences across our beloved Paramount IP and original worlds that deepen fan engagement and drive long-term growth.

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