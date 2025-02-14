Paramount Plucks 'Dungeons & Dragons' for Live-Action Series on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is adding a new fantasy adventure to its streaming library with a live-action 'Dungeons & Dragons' series. The eight-episode series will be written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, known for his work on 'Red Notice'. The show is expected to capitalize on the growing popularity of the tabletop role-playing game, fueled by shows like 'Stranger Things' and 'Critical Role'.

In a move likely aimed at tapping into the surging popularity of Dungeons & Dragons , Paramount has acquired rights for a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series destined for its Paramount Plus streaming platform. The series is slated to consist of eight episodes, with Rawson Marshall Thurber , the creative mind behind the smash-hit action film Red Notice (starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds), penning the pilot script and taking the helm as director for the inaugural episode.

According to Deadline, this nascent Dungeons & Dragons project attracted interest from a multitude of prospective buyers. This isn't entirely unexpected, as the game's popularity has skyrocketed in recent years thanks to the success of shows like Stranger Things and Critical Role. (Personally, I was drawn to the world of D&D through The Adventure Zone.) And with the much-anticipated celebrity-studded Dungeons & Dragons movie, Honor Among Thieves, set to premiere on March 31st, even more eyes will be fixed on the game, positioning Paramount to capitalize on this surge in interest with its new live-action series. The series will further solidify Paramount Plus' appeal to a dedicated fanbase, adding to an already impressive lineup that includes Halo (entering its second season), Star Trek, and beloved Nickelodeon properties like Avatar: The Last Airbender





