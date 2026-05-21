Paramount Pictures Announces Restoration of Jackass Seasons 1-3 in Original Version

Paramount Pictures has announced the restoration of Jackass seasons 1-3 in their original version, offering fans a better look at the chaos.

series are in for a major surprise. Newer fans will be able to watch the show as it was originally intended for the first time.late last year.

The series is coming back to the streamer in its restored original version, offering fans a better look at the chaos. Jackass seasons 1-3 were removed from the service at the request of its creators. Following this, the production team revisited the show and restored key creative elements that were edited out over time.

"In the time since the release of Jackass 26 years ago, the television episodes had been re-edited, re-sequenced, and re-scored to the point that they were unrecognizable," said Jackass star. "I found this out the hard way last year when attempting to watch them. Eeek! But kudos to Paramount for giving us the $$ to restore the shows to how they initially aired in the first place.

We can’t wait until you see all the terrible things we did to each other way back then and in the manner we intended!

" The Jackass franchise originally launched with the MTV series in 2000, growing into a major series of movies, shows, and more. The latest installment in the series, releases in theaters on June 26, 2026. The upcoming film will be the final installment in the long-running series, featuring new stunts and hilarious pranks in celebration of the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

The new film’s ensemble cast also includes Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man (Jason Acuña), Dave England, Danger Ehren (Ehren McGhehey), Preston Lacy, Rachel Wolfson, Jasper, Dark Shark (Compston Wilson), Poopies (Sean McInerney), and Zach Holmes. With extensive knowledge of India’s games and film industries, Rahul also keeps up with global pop culture, with a particular interest in everything around the world of superheroes.

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