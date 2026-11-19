Discover the top three Paramount+ series premiering November 20-22, 2026. Read reviews and release details for Dexter Resurrection, MobLand, and Yellowjackets season finales.

New episodes of three major Paramount+ original series arrive this weekend, offering viewers a mix of crime drama finales and psychological thriller premieres between November 20 and November 22, 2026. Each show delivers distinct narrative arcs, from the final season of an acclaimed survival drama to the concluding chapters of high-octane mob epics featuring established Hollywood talent.

Dexter Resurrection Season 2 Finale Details

Dexter Resurrection releases its fourth episode of season 2 on Friday, November 20, marking the midpoint of a ten-episode run that continues to expand the franchise's legacy twenty years after the original series debut. Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan, who has abandoned his career as a blood spatter analyst and forensic specialist to live under a low profile as a rideshare driver in New York City.

Also read Top Gun 3 Confirmed: Paramount Sets 2026 Release for Tom Cruise Sequel

The series shifts its geographical setting from the original Miami locations to the urban landscape of New York, where Morgan hunts dangerous serial killers while managing a midlife crisis. He receives assistance from Charlie, portrayed by Uma Thurman, as he balances his vigilante activities with his role as a supportive father to his adult son, Harrison.

Harrison Morgan works as an NYPD Homicide officer, creating a complex dynamic between father and son within the police hierarchy. The season 2 ensemble has expanded to include A-list actors Brian Cox, Dan Stevens, and Gabriel Luna, who portray fierce new serial killers distinguished by their signature methods of operation.

Advertisement

MobLand Season 2 Explosive Conclusion

MobLand season 2 concludes with its finale episode dropping on Friday, November 20 at 3 AM ET, following a season that critics and audiences agree has elevated the Tom Hardy-led series to new heights. The penultimate episode achieved a series-high IMDb rating of 8.7, building significant momentum into the final installment of this crime drama.

Tom Hardy stars as Harry Harrigan, who becomes entangled in a dangerous power struggle between the Harrigan crime family and their adversaries. The central conflict involves Johnny Flynn's character, Frankie Cooper, a villainous figure determined to eliminate the Harrigans one by one through calculated maneuvers.

Paramount+ has greenlit season 3 of MobLand, confirming the show's status as a budding crime franchise within the streaming service's library. The season features exceptional character development and action sequences that have positioned the series among the best mob shows currently available on the platform.

Yellowjackets Final Season Premiere Information

Yellowjackets season 4 officially premieres on Friday, November 20, serving as the final entry for the 10-time Emmy-nominated survival thriller and psychological drama series. The show features a stacked cast including Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Thatcher, Elijah Wood, and Christina Ricci, who navigate the aftermath of a plane crash across two distinct timelines.

Advertisement

Early reviews for the final season have yielded a Rotten Tomatoes score of 80%, which represents the lowest rating in the show's history but remains subject to change as more critic assessments are published in the coming days. The narrative focuses on a group of teenagers who survive a crash and the adult survivors dealing with the long-term consequences of their ordeal.

New episodes of Yellowjackets will continue to drop every Friday until the series finale airs on January 22, providing viewers with extended content to explore before the conclusion. The series is recommended for audiences who appreciate well-crafted psychological thrillers built on mystery, suspense, and strong ensemble performances.