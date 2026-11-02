Paramount Global Skydance Merger Taylor Sheridan NBCUniversal Peacock

Paramount Global merges with Skydance while creator Taylor Sheridan prepares to move his library to NBCUniversal's Peacock platform in late 2028, leaving behind two upcoming films.

Paramount Global is undergoing a significant corporate transformation as it proceeds with its merger to form a new entity known as Skydance. This major structural change follows the studio's acquisition of Warner Bros, creating a larger media conglomerate that will continue to distribute content from both legacy brands for the immediate future. While fans can still access existing libraries on various streaming services and theatrical releases, the industry landscape is shifting rapidly for key creative partners.

Taylor Sheridan Departure Timeline

Taylor Sheridan, the acclaimed writer and creator responsible for much of Paramount's recent critical success, has confirmed he will leave the studio at the end of 2028. Although Paramount remains the current home for his extensive catalog of original programming, this transition marks a definitive shift in the streaming wars. The prolific storyteller has already inked a deal to bring his talents to NBCUniversal, ensuring that his future productions will stream exclusively on the Peacock platform after his departure date.

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Upcoming Film Projects Delivery

Despite the impending move to a competitor, Sheridan maintains active production commitments at Paramount for the next several years. He currently has two new movies in development that are scheduled for theatrical release, specifically F.A.S.T. and the Call of Duty movie. These projects are set to arrive in theaters in 2027 and 2028 respectively, bridging the gap between his current tenure and his eventual transition to the NBCUniversal ecosystem.

SEAL Team Streaming Performance

In the interim period before these major shifts occur, Paramount Plus continues to see massive engagement from older series such as SEAL Team. The war drama starring David Boreanaz premiered on the platform back in 2017 and concluded its seven-season run during the summer of 2024. Despite ending more than two years ago, the show demonstrates remarkable longevity in the streaming market, attracting viewers long after its initial broadcast cycle finished.

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Nielsen Viewership Statistics Analysis

Data from The Nielsen Company reveals that SEAL Team pulled over 2 billion minutes watched during the month of September across both Paramount Plus and Netflix. This immense volume of viewing time positions the series as one of the most-watched shows of the month, proving that audience interest does not diminish significantly years after a show goes off the air. The consistent growth in viewership highlights the enduring appeal of military dramas among global streaming audiences.

Future Content Strategy Implications

The combination of the Skydance merger and Sheridan's planned exit signals a new era for Paramount Global's content strategy. As the studio integrates with Warner Bros under the Skydance banner, it must balance its existing library value with the loss of one of its most distinctive voices. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal stands to gain a substantial portfolio of high-profile intellectual property when Sheridan brings his work to Peacock in late 2028, reshaping the competitive dynamics of premium television.