Paramount Gets Serious About Video Games

Tony Driscoll will lead the new Paramount Games Studio, which combines Skydance Interactive and Skydance New Media with Paramount's IP.

. The Tony Driscoll-led video game studio will combine existing games studios Skydance Interactive and Skydance New Media, and draw heavily from Paramount’s IP. To this point, Paramount’s gaming endeavors have mostly been through the licensing of its library properties to third parties.

After Near-Perfect Test Scores, David Corenswet's 'Mr. Irrelevant' Becomes Very Relevant to Paramount Paramount and Skydance were merged by David Ellison last summer, and now he’s paying $111 billion to get Warner Bros. Discovery; WB Games just launched a new“This division launch marks a meaningful evolution in how we think about games — not as an extension of our business, but as a core pillar of our content strategy alongside film, television, and streaming,” Driscoll said in a statement.

Driscoll has more than two decades of senior leadership experience spanning entertainment, media and emerging technology, including roles at Epic Games, Warner Bros. , AT&T, and Disney. Driscoll will continue to serve as Paramount’s head of Corporate Strategy and Development. In that capacity, he is presently leading the company’s integration planning effort for the Warner Bros.

Discovery transaction. Dan Prigg, executive vice president, head of GamesAndrea Silvers, senior vice president, Marketing and CommunicationsRay Davis, senior vice president of Engineering; Silvers has worked in a leadership capacity at Electronic Arts, EA Sports, Xero, and DocSend; Bilkiss counts Activision Blizzard King, Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Company on her résumé; and Davis was a key contributor togame. Other titles are expected to be announced during Summer Game Fest, currently taking place in Los Angeles, on Friday.

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