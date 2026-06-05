Paramount Games Studio Announces Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Game at Summer Game Fest

The newly formed Paramount Games Studio has made a surprise announcement ahead of Summer Game Fest, revealing a long-awaited video game based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. The game, titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, was previously rumored to be cancelled, but it appears that it is still in development under the guidance of Platinum Games and Paramount Games Studio.

The Paramount Games Studio , a newly formed video game studio, has made a surprise announcement ahead of Summer Game Fest . The studio, which was formed earlier in the day on June 5th, unveiled its first project, a long-awaited video game based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise.

The game, titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, was previously rumored to be cancelled, but it appears that it is still in development under the guidance of Platinum Games and Paramount Games Studio. The game's announcement trailer was shown during Summer Game Fest, and it has been confirmed that the game will be released for PC and console, although the specific console platforms have not been revealed yet.

The reveal has sparked excitement among fans of the franchise, and it is hoped that more concrete details about the game will be shared in the near future





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Paramount Games Studio Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Summer Game Fest Platinum Games The Last Ronin

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paramount Skydance Launches New Video Game Studio as ‘Core Pillar’ of Content Strategy Alongside TV, Films and Streaming (EXCLUSIVE)Paramount Skydance has launched its unified in-house video game studio, Paramount Games Studio.

Read more »

Paramount Gets Serious About Video GamesTony Driscoll will lead the new Paramount Games Studio, which combines Skydance Interactive and Skydance New Media with Paramount's IP.

Read more »

Paramount Skydance Unveils Ambitious Plans for Paramount Games StudioParamount Skydance has made its ambitions to become a true media giant very clear of late, and now they're taking their plans to the gaming world. CEO David Ellison has announced a new unified Paramount Games Studio, which will put the manpower of Skydance's two studios behind the legacy studio's franchises. The studio will continue to develop games like Captain America and Black Panther, as well as a still-untitled Star Wars game in partnership with Lucasfilm. The first major AAA title from the studio will be announced tonight at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest.

Read more »

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Game ‘The Last Ronin’ Unveiled as First Paramount Games Studio AAA Title'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin' game and its first teaser have been revealed by Paramount Games Studio

Read more »