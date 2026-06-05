Paramount Files Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit Aimed at Blocking Merger with Warner Bros. Discovery

Paramount has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit aimed at blocking its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, claiming the lawsuit is an attempt to politicize antitrust law and weaken the company.

Paramount has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit aimed at blocking its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery . The company claims the lawsuit is an attempt to politicize antitrust law and that the real motive behind it is to weaken Paramount and Warner Bros.

The merger, if approved, would create a stronger competitor in the entertainment industry, benefiting consumers, theaters, and workers alike. However, a group of five streaming subscribers had filed the lawsuit claiming that the deal could strengthen Paramount's ability to raise prices, reduce output, and worsen consumer-facing terms. A hearing for the case is set to take place on July 16, and Paramount plans to close the merger by September 30.

Meanwhile, the company is hoping to cement the deal in July. The lawsuit has sparked intense opposition from within the entertainment industry, with some expressing dissatisfaction with the merger deal. Paramount's Chief Legal Officer has filed the motion to dismiss the lawsuit, stating that the merger presents an opportunity to revitalize Hollywood and the industry at large. The company has also mentioned the potential adverse consequences that could follow if the Warner Bros.

Discovery deal were to fail, including a weaker Paramount and Warner Bros. benefiting Netflix and other scaled tech platforms, but harming consumers, theater owners, and talent. The merger deal has been approved by Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders, but they have expressed dissatisfaction with the deal. Paramount's motion to dismiss the lawsuit is a significant development in the ongoing dispute over the merger





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