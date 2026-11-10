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Paramount Expands Deal With Temple Hill to Both Film & TV

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Paramount Expands Deal With Temple Hill to Both Film & TV
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The Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey run production label Temple Hill has re-upped a new deal with Paramount to include TV in addition to Film.

‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ Is A Box Office Hero With $32M Live-Action Foreign-Language Opening Record, Best Ever For Gkids – Sunday AM Update ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ Is King Of The Global Weekend Box Office With $63M, Towers Over ‘Ramayana’s $55M+ WW Openingin the pipeline, that Temple Hill built franchise minting over $355M WW after pivoting its first film in 2022 from a Paramount+ drop to a fire-breathing theatrical release.

Recently in cinemas, Temple Hill had the Brad Pitt starring, David Ayer directedwhich was a destination for adults at the fall box office grossing $187M WW. Temple Hill Film group is led by its President Isaac Klausner.

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, which debuted as one of the platform’s biggest new series launches of all time and was recently renewed for S2,Other Paramount joint film and TV pacts include those with Issa Rae, Jon M. Chu and The Duffer Brothers . Before founding Temple Hill Entertainment in 2006 with Godfrey, Bowen was a partner and agent at United Talent Agency.

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In 2017, Godfrey was named President of the Motion Picture Group at Paramount Pictures, where he oversaw production on major studio releases including . He returned to Temple Hill in 2020 to continue building the company’s diverse slate across film and television.creators Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson, Iron Ocean led by Jessica Biel & Michelle Purple, and a joint deal with Liz Tigelaar and CBS Studios. Co-CEOs Shade WB Pics In First Earnings Report As Mega-Studio; Streamer News

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