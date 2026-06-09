Paramount+ Emerges as a Surprising Dominant Force in 2025-2026 Nielsen Rankings

The latest Nielsen viewership data reveals that Paramount+ quietly became one of the most successful streaming platforms, with 23 shows in the Top 100 and three in the Top 10, outperforming major competitors like Prime Video and Disney+.

The 2025-2026 Nielsen viewership figures have arrived, and they reveal surprising shifts in television audience habits. Netflix still dominates the overall rankings, but the standout performer is Paramount+ , which has quietly become one of the most successful streaming platforms.

According to Variety, Paramount+ secured only three spots in the overall Top 10, but it accounted for 23 shows within the Top 100. That means nearly a quarter of America's most-watched shows during the TV season aired on Paramount+. For a platform often overshadowed by Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+, these numbers are remarkable. Paramount+ may not dominate online discussions, but Nielsen's data proves it has built a highly reliable audience base.

The scale of Paramount+'s success becomes even more striking when compared to competitors. Prime Video failed to place a single show in the Top 10, despite the popularity of Fallout and The Boys. Disney+ and HBO Max each managed only one entry, while the remaining spots were held by Netflix. At first glance, Paramount+'s rise seems unexpected because its biggest shows rarely dominate social media or fandom spaces.

However, a closer look reveals that Paramount+'s strategy is perfectly aligned with what viewers actually want. The shows at the top of its lineup are not necessarily the ones generating viral buzz but are consistent crowd-pleasers that keep audiences coming back week after week. Among Paramount+'s top performers, Marshals, Landman, and Tracker all landed in the overall Top 10, outperforming shows like HBO Max's The Pitt, Prime Video's Fallout and The Boys, and even Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer.

Notably, none of Disney+'s Star Wars or Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows managed to break the Top 100, despite their heavy online presence. This contrast is striking. Marshals benefits from its Yellowstone connections, Landman continues Taylor Sheridan's winning streak, but Tracker reached the number 7 spot entirely on its own. It lacks the aggressively online followings of Fallout or The Boys, yet Nielsen's data shows it comfortably outperformed both.

Tracker also beat Marshals in broadcast-only viewership and was the most-watched scripted show of the period. The fact that Marshals ranked third, behind only Netflix's Stranger Things and His & Hers, underscores Paramount+'s ability to attract a massive audience without requiring every show to become an online obsession. A major factor behind Paramount+'s breakout success is its integration with broadcast television. The Nielsen figures show that 70 of the 100 most-watched shows followed a broadcast-first, streaming-later release strategy.

While streaming exclusives dominate online conversation, traditional TV still produces larger audiences on average. Paramount, through its ownership of CBS, has created a powerful combined ecosystem. Shows like Tracker, Matlock, Ghosts, NCIS, and Marshals all aired on network television before continuing their momentum on Paramount+. This approach contrasts sharply with other major streamers that have pivoted away from linear TV.

By leveraging the reach of CBS, Paramount+ has built a dependable lineup that viewers return to every week. The streamer's reputation has long lagged behind its actual performance, but the 2025-2026 numbers suggest that is finally changing. As streaming competition intensifies, Paramount+ demonstrates that a hybrid model combining broadcast and streaming can yield extraordinary results





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