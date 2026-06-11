Paramount+ Drops Official Teaser for Lioness Season 3 Starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman

The teaser for Lioness Season 3, a drama series on Paramount+, features Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman as the main characters. The teaser previews the upcoming season, which will be released on August 2nd. The teaser shows Joe, the main character, in action, intrigue, and suspense as hidden networks and foreign operatives close in.

Set to hit the streamer on August 2nd, here's an official teaser for Paramount+ 's Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman -starring Lioness Season 3 . Paramount+ drops the official Lioness Season 3 teaser ahead of the Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman drama’s August 2 return.

Lioness Season 3 sends Joe deeper into action, intrigue, and suspense as hidden networks and foreign operatives close in. Joe is forced to balance duty and home as personal betrayals and unseen forces turn the war into something deeply personal.set to kick off its third season on Sunday, August 2nd, viewers are getting their best look yet at the action, intrigue, and suspense that’s set to come with the release of an official teaser.

Stemming from creator and writer, hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide in Season 3. Joe (Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn’t, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Westfield (), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life





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Lioness Season 3 Zoe Saldaña Nicole Kidman Paramount+ Drama Series Action Intrigue Suspense Hidden Networks Foreign Operatives Personal Betrayals Unseen Forces Duty And Home Joe Kaitlyn Westfield Enemies Operating In The Shadows War That Now Reaches Into Every Part Of Her Li

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