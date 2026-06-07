Paramount Drops All Episodes of New Animated Series at Summer Games Fest

Paramount+ released all ten episodes of a new animated series during Summer Games Fest, featuring celebrity voice actors and created by Owen Dennis, known for his work on Regular Show. The show emphasizes character-driven storytelling with lasting consequences and an overarching mystery.

During this year's Summer Games Fest , Paramount made a significant announcement by releasing all ten episodes of the first season of an animated series on Paramount+ immediately after showcasing new highlights.

The series features notable voice actors including Elijah Wood, Yvette Nicole Brown, Patton Oswalt, and Dan Stevens. Its creator, Owen Dennis, has an extensive animation background, previously working on the acclaimed Cartoon Network show "Regular Show" from seasons four through eight. Dennis explained that while working on "Regular Show," he learned the importance of narrative consequences, a principle he applied to the new series.

Unlike the episodic reset structure of "Regular Show," where the house often explodes but reappears in the next episode, this new show maintains continuity, ensuring that character decisions carry lasting weight. The series is described as character-driven with an overarching mystery designed to have emotional impact.

Additionally, Dennis contributed to the side story of a game-based adaptation that became popular for its clever spy mechanics, although his specific episodes remain unconfirmed. In that adaptation, characters confront a killer alien among them, but the animated series expands on each character's distinct personality. Viewers can now stream all ten episodes on Paramount+





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Paramount+ Summer Games Fest Animated Series Owen Dennis Regular Show Voice Actors Character-Driven Mystery

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