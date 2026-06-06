Paramount Does a Paramount, Kills 'Avatar' Game

If you were looking forward to Saber's 'Avatar' action-RPG, you should go on ahead and get that fighting game next month.

If you were looking forward to Saber's 'Avatar' action-RPG, you should go on ahead and get that fighting game next month.would’ve focused on a previously unseen master of the four elements and set thousands of years in the past.

It was to be an action-RPG and a boon to Saber’s list of IP-based games, which has since expanded to includeBut it was not to be, as Paramount Games Studio’s creative head Shawn Kittelsen told IGN the project wasn’t in production when the subsidiary was set up. PGS was formed to unify Paramount and Skydance’s video game teams, and decided to nix thegame once all was settled.

Kittelsen explained that games used to be a “sub-department” for Paramount Skydance, whereas it’s now its own business unit.

“We’re accountable for driving revenue and building games,” he said. While the company “wants to see things through,” that currently only applies to PlatinumGames’ recently announcedI Wore a Smart Fart Wearable for Three Days. Here’s What I LearnedNo one wants Paramount to get control of Warner Bros. , so California and some other statres are doing something about it.

Ahead of its premiere on Paramount+, 'Among Us' showrunner Owen Dennis discusses assembling its A-list cast and steering clear of making an adaptation reliant on dated memes. As Paramount does the bare minimum to stop the spread of the 'Legend of Aang' leak, people are already taking matters into their own hands in strange ways.





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