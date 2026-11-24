Paramount+ expands its December library with seasonal content including Dolly Parton films, SpongeBob specials, and new seasons of Tulsa King spinoffs for holiday viewing.

Paramount+ is preparing for the holiday season by introducing a robust lineup of films and television series to its streaming library. The platform has scheduled daily additions throughout December, with the month kicking off on December 1st. Subscribers can expect a mix of family-friendly favorites, original content, and darker dramas tailored for evening viewing. This strategic rollout aims to provide diverse entertainment options for audiences celebrating the holidays and looking for seasonal binge-watching material.

December 1st Movie Additions Include Dolly Parton

The debut of the new month features a significant collection of films and series additions starting on December 1st. Paramount+ has added Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, a 2016 biographical drama that fits the seasonal theme perfectly. Other major film additions include the 2015 investigative thriller Spotlight, the 2012 aviation drama Flight, and the 2016 animated feature The Secret Life of Pets. The library also expands with the 2010 animated classic The Nutcracker and the 2019 sequel The Secret Life of Pets 2, catering to both children and adults seeking holiday comfort food.

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Viewers with a taste for comedy or drama will find plenty of options among the new arrivals. The platform is adding the 2008 comedy Drillbit Taylor and the 2007 remake of The Heartbreak Kid alongside the 1998 fairy tale Ever After. For those interested in prestige television, Paramount+ is introducing Season 9 of the crime procedural FBI True and Season 6, part 2 of Tyler Perry's Ruthless. These additions demonstrate the service's commitment to providing both niche original content and broad-appeal network staples during the critical holiday viewing period.

Original Series Drive Holiday Content Strategy

Original programming remains a cornerstone of Paramount's strategy, with creator Taylor Sheridan's crime drama Tulsa King taking center stage. The platform highlights its exclusive content, including the upcoming spinoff series Frisco King, which appeals to fans of gritty, character-driven narratives. In addition to Sheridan's work, Paramount+ continues to leverage its vast archive of licensed content from major media brands. This includes iconic programming from Nickelodeon and CBS, ensuring that nostalgic favorites remain accessible to a modern streaming audience.

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Family-oriented content plays a crucial role in this seasonal strategy, with SpongeBob SquarePants and game show staples like The Price is Right available for viewers. The inclusion of these established franchises helps the platform compete in a crowded market by offering content that spans multiple generations. By combining original hits like Tulsa King with beloved legacy properties, Paramount+ aims to retain subscribers who are looking for reliable entertainment options during the holiday break. The presence of such diverse genres ensures there is something for every demographic within the household.

Ghosts Special And Seasonal Programming Schedule

The platform has also announced specific releases for later in the month, building anticipation for holiday-themed episodes. On December 10th, Paramount+ will premiere the Ghosts: Season 6 Christmas Special. This addition highlights the service's focus on light-hearted, seasonal comedies that resonate with audiences during the festive season. The scheduling of this special alongside heavy-hitting films creates a balanced library that caters to both serious drama enthusiasts and those seeking festive cheer.

Beyond the highlighted dates, the platform has indicated that new content will arrive on December 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 11th, and 13th. While specific titles for these intermediate dates were not fully detailed in the initial announcement, the pattern suggests a consistent daily influx of new media. This approach keeps subscribers engaged throughout the month, providing regular reasons to open the app and explore new additions. The continuous stream of content helps maintain viewer interest and reduces the likelihood of subscription churn during the holiday season.

Impact On Streaming Market And Viewer Engagement

The aggressive expansion of the Paramount+ library during December positions the service to capture a larger share of the holiday streaming market. With so many titles available, viewers have the luxury of choice and can curate their own holiday watchlists without needing multiple subscriptions. The mix of original Sheridan projects, Nickelodeon classics, and curated film collections creates a unique value proposition. This strategy is designed to maximize engagement when viewers have more free time and are looking for shared family experiences or solitary relaxation.

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For consumers, the availability of high-profile titles like Dolly Parton's Circle of Love and Season 9 of FBI True offers immediate access to culturally relevant content. The platform's decision to bundle family animations with adult dramas allows for flexible viewing schedules within households. As the holiday season progresses, the consistent addition of new episodes and films ensures that the library remains fresh. This continuous update cycle is a key factor in maintaining subscriber satisfaction and encouraging long-term retention in the competitive streaming landscape.