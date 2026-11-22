Discover the full list of new movies and series arriving on Paramount+ in December 2024. Get details on the new Garfield series and Beverly Hills Cop movies streaming next month.

Paramount+ is finalizing its December 2024 content lineup with the confirmed arrival of Blippi Season 2 on December 15. This addition joins a robust schedule of new originals and catalog staples designed to capture the surge in holiday viewership.

The platform also confirms that the new animated Garfield series officially debuts on December 11. This release provides a fresh take on the iconic orange feline character for fans eager for new episodes of the beloved franchise.

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Classic Beverly Hills Cop movies are set to hit the Paramount+ platform next month as well. These films add a nostalgic dimension to the service, diversifying the available content with proven crowd-pleasers from the studio's extensive catalog.

Blippi Season 2 arrives three days after the Garfield premiere, creating a concentrated wave of new animated and family-friendly content. This scheduling strategy aims to retain subscribers during the competitive holiday season by offering consistent fresh material.

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While the platform prepares for this new wave of content, it continues to host expected holiday favorites that viewers turn to during the festive season. Paramount+ aims to provide a comprehensive library that satisfies both viewers seeking new releases and those looking for familiar seasonal entertainment.

The strategy involves a mix of recent additions and timeless classics to ensure the service remains attractive throughout the winter months. This approach helps the streaming giant compete in a crowded market where consumer attention spans are split among multiple platforms.

As the year winds down, streaming services typically see a surge in usage as people have more leisure time during the holidays. Paramount+ is positioning its December content to capture this increased viewership with a strong schedule of movies and series.

The combination of the new Garfield series, the Beverly Hills Cop movies, and Blippi Season 2 provides a solid foundation for the month. Subscribers are encouraged to check the full list of arrivals to plan their viewing schedule around these specific release dates.