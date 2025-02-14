Paramount Channels Could Go Dark on YouTube TV as Contract Deadline Nears

Paramount Global's television networks, including CBS, BET, and Comedy Central, face the possibility of a blackout on YouTube TV as contract negotiations reach a critical point. The deadline for a new carriage deal is 8 p.m. PT on Thursday. Both parties express hope for a resolution, but the dispute highlights the financial pressures and changing landscape of the television industry.

Paramount Global 's television networks, including CBS , BET, and Comedy Central, could be removed from Google's YouTube TV service on Thursday night. This potential blackout stems from a contract dispute between Paramount and YouTube TV, marking the latest clash between major programmers and distributors in the television industry. Paramount warned viewers that a blackout was likely as negotiations reached a critical point. The deadline for a new carriage deal is 8 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Paramount expressed hope for a fair agreement that recognizes the value of its brands and programming, while YouTube TV stated that it has been working diligently to reach a fair agreement that avoids increasing subscriber costs. Despite good-faith negotiations, YouTube TV said it has not yet been successful in securing a deal with Paramount. YouTube TV gained a significant subscriber boost when it acquired the NFL's 'Sunday Ticket' rights in 2023, but the nearly $2 billion annual cost of the Sunday afternoon NFL games has strained YouTube TV's operating costs, prompting Google to scrutinize other contract expenses. This dispute highlights that Google, despite its tech giant status, is not immune to the financial challenges facing traditional distributors like DirecTV, Dish Network, Charter Spectrum, and Comcast Xfinity. YouTube TV has responded to increased competition by offering lower-cost promotions to attract customers leaving DirecTV and other services. Last month, YouTube TV raised its monthly fee to $82.99 from $72.99. To mitigate the impact of a potential blackout, Google stated that YouTube TV customers would receive an $8 monthly credit if content remains unavailable for an extended period.Paramount's position in these negotiations is weaker than it was when YouTube TV launched eight years ago. Paramount's cable channels, including Nickelodeon and MTV, have experienced significant subscriber losses as viewers shift to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Paramount+. In August, Paramount took a $6 billion write-down to reflect the declining value of its cable television portfolio and has implemented several rounds of layoffs. CBS, with its news and entertainment programming, including 'Tracker,' 'Ghosts,' and 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,' remains Paramount's most valuable asset. Paramount's controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, struck a deal last summer to sell the company to David Ellison's Skydance Media for $8 billion. However, the deal has encountered a roadblock at the Federal Communications Commission, which must approve the transfer of CBS television licenses to Ellison for the sale to proceed.The dispute with Google adds to Paramount's growing list of corporate challenges. CBS is also engaged in a battle with Sony Pictures Television to retain distribution rights for Sony's highly popular 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune.' The combination of these disputes and the ongoing challenges facing the cable television industry paints a picture of uncertainty for Paramount's future





