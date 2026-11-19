Paramount+ offers a limited Black Friday deal reducing the Essential tier to $2.99 per month for two months, featuring live NFL, Showtime, and exclusive content.

Paramount+ is launching a significant Black Friday promotional offer that drastically reduces the cost of its Essential subscription tier. The streaming service has set the introductory monthly rate at just $2.99 for the first two months of the new membership period. This aggressive pricing strategy positions the platform as one of the most affordable options for consumers seeking access to premium television, blockbuster movies, and live sports events during the holiday shopping season.

Streaming Platform Cost Reduction Details

The Paramount+ Essential tier provides users with access to an extensive library of award-winning original series, popular movies, and live games broadcast on CBS. Subscribers gain entry to a catalog containing more than 40,000 episodes and movies, allowing for substantial viewing variety across multiple genres. The basic plan supports three simultaneous streams, making it suitable for families or households with multiple devices and users requiring concurrent access to the content library.

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Live Sports and Exclusive Content Access

A major component of the Paramount+ value proposition is its robust live sports programming available through this discounted rate. The platform broadcasts NFL on CBS games, including the highly anticipated November 22 matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Viewers can also watch UFC events, UEFA Champions League matches, UEFA Women's Champions League fixtures, Zuffa Boxing, college football, college basketball, and golf, though sports availability may vary depending on the specific plan selected.

New Series and Star-Studded Trailers

Paramount+ is also highlighting new original content to attract subscribers during this promotional window. A raucous trailer for the country comedy 'The Comeback King' features actor Glen Powell joining Nashville's biggest stars. This type of exclusive, star-driven original series exemplifies the kind of premium programming available to subscribers. The inclusion of such high-profile projects alongside major live sports events creates a compelling bundle of entertainment options for diverse audience segments looking to maximize their viewing experience.

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Competitor Pricing and Platform Comparison

While competing streaming platforms have introduced their own seasonal discounts, most remain priced higher than Paramount+'s introductory $2.99 rate. This price gap makes the current offer particularly attractive for viewers aiming to stretch their entertainment budgets without sacrificing access to premium programming. The combination of live sports, a substantial movie and television library, and the ad-supported on-demand experience provides a strong value proposition compared to other major services in the market.

Urgency and Subscription End Dates

The Paramount+ promotion is strictly time-limited and runs for just 11 days before concluding on November 30. This creates a very narrow window for consumers to lock in the discounted rate before prices revert to standard levels. For individuals looking to add a major streaming service to their lineup during the Black Friday period, acting before the November 30 deadline is essential to secure the lowest possible cost for the Essential tier.