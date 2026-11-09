Paramount+ Best New Shows November 9-13 2026: MobLand and Tulsa King Lead Slate

Discover the top Paramount+ series to watch from November 9 to November 13, 2026. MobLand and Tulsa King lead the stream, with new episodes of It Gets Worse and Dexter also available.

Streaming viewers looking for premium television content this week have a robust selection of new and returning series to explore on Paramount+. The platform features a diverse array of genres ranging from high-stakes crime dramas to coming-of-age comedies. The core highlights of this week include new episodes of MobLand and Tulsa King, alongside the premieres of It Gets Worse and The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder. These additions span the specific window of November 9 through November 13, 2026.

MobLand Season 2 Leads Viewership Charts

MobLand stands as the most-watched series on Paramount+ at present, driving significant engagement with its second season. The show centers on Harry Da Souza, portrayed by Tom Hardy, who serves as a loyal enforcer for the Harrigan crime family. This London-based organization is led by Maeve Harrigan, played by Helen Mirren, and Conrad Harrigan, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan. The second season has intensified the narrative stakes by introducing formidable antagonists that create substantial conflict. New episodes are scheduled to drop on Fridays, with only two remaining installments to conclude this celebrated run.

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Tulsa King Season 4 Episodes Air Friday

Tulsa King continues to dominate viewership metrics globally, bolstered by the creative vision of Taylor Sheridan and the star power of Sylvester Stallone. The series follows Stallone as a former New York mafia capo who rebuilds his life in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after serving time in prison. This Friday, November 13, the platform will release the fifth episode of the fourth season, which is part of a ten-episode arc. The show has maintained an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes across its four previous seasons, cementing its status as a major success. Plans for a fifth season and a dedicated spinoff series are already confirmed, highlighting the franchise's enduring popularity.

New Comedy It Gets Worse Premieres Early

The coming-of-age comedy It Gets Worse premiered on Paramount+ on Friday, November 6, offering a complete six-episode binge. The series depicts three best friends navigating the complex challenges of adjusting to adulthood, including eviction and relationship turmoil. Andrew Scott makes a special appearance in the cast, adding to the ensemble's dynamic appeal. The show has garnered a near-perfect 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with TIME Magazine describing it as the sharpest portrait of the current generation. It is positioned as a direct competitor to other modern comedies like Adults and Not Suitable For Work.

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Dexter Resurrection Season 2 Gains Momentum

The sequel series Dexter: Resurrection has released two of its ten episodes, continuing the story of vigilante serial killer Dexter Morgan. Michael C. Hall reprises his iconic role as Morgan, who has relocated his operations from Miami to New York City. The season features a stellar supporting cast including Brian Cox, Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, and Dan Stevens. With an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the series is widely regarded as one of the most exciting new releases in Paramount+'s Fall 2026 programming slate. The narrative explores the psychological depth of the protagonist while maintaining the suspenseful tone of the original franchise.

The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder Explores Real Crime

On Thursday, November 12, a chilling two-part true crime documentary series titled The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder will debut. The documentary examines the 2024 murder case of Stuart Everett, a 67-year-old resident of Salford in the United Kingdom. Local law enforcement were initially puzzled by the discovery of Everett's dismembered body, which sparked a city-wide investigation. The case took a disturbing turn when friends and family reported receiving messages from Everett after parts of his body were found. This series offers a stark contrast to the fictional dramas, providing a real-world examination of a puzzling criminal event.

Comprehensive Streaming Guide for Late November

Beyond the specific releases on Paramount+, ScreenRant has compiled a broader guide for viewers seeking entertainment across multiple platforms. The recommendations extend to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV, ensuring there are options for every type of viewer. Whether audiences prefer a single-night binge or a weekly ritual, the current landscape offers diverse tonal shifts. The mix of dark comedies, serial killer thrillers, and mob dramas ensures that there is significant content available to suit varied preferences during this mid-November period.