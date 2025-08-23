Paramount+ Announces September Premiere Date & Announces A Bunch Of New Movies Coming Soon!

Get ready for an exciting September on Paramount+! The streaming platform is adding over 100 new movies to its library, including classic horror films, original series, and documentaries. Explore a diverse range of genres, from heartwarming romances to gripping thrillers.

September is just around the corner, and Paramount+ is ready to shake things up with a wave of exciting additions to its streaming lineup. The platform has revealed its September schedule, promising over 100 new movies to its subscribers. Movie buffs can look forward to classic horror franchises like 'Friday the 13th' with a selection of eight films, including 'Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives,' and the cult classic 'From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money.

' But Paramount+ isn't just about revisiting favorites. September will also see the premiere of new original series, adding fresh content to its library. 'The Summer I Turned Pretty,' a coming-of-age love story, delves into the life of Remi, a young woman torn between her carefully laid plans and the pull of an impulsive love interest. In 'NCIS: Ziva,' the beloved character returns for a new chapter after her presumed death, reuniting with Tony and embarking on a mission that thrusts them back into danger. The series explores themes of trust, family, and second chances.The platform will also feature diverse narratives like 'Good Trouble,' a romance fueled by commitment and unexpected financial arrangements, and 'You People,' a comedic exploration of interracial relationships. 'The Origin' dives into the Online world, scrutinizing the impact of online fame and the blurred lines between fantasy and reality. For those seeking action-packed thrillers, 'Reacher Season 2' promises a continuation of the captivating adventures of former military policeman Jack Reacher, now facing his toughest opponents in Tulsa. Lastly, 'Blood Money,' a documentary, sheds light on the untold story of the Afghanistan war, unveiling truths concealed from the American public for decades. Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy revisit their famous pairing in a classic wartime romance





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Paramount+ September Releases New Movies Original Series Horror Documentary

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UFC-Paramount deal: No more pay-per-view, all fights on Paramount+, what to knowUFC’s U.S. fans will no longer have to pay $80 per fight under a new $1.1 billion deal with Paramount+, but they’ll need a subscription to the streaming service.

Read more »

Paramount-Skydance mergerParamount-Skydance merger breaking news and the latest updates about Paramount-Skydance merger at Deadline Hollywood.

Read more »

‘South Park’ premiere skewers Trump and Paramount in fiery return“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone brought their show back with a vengeance on Wednesday, in an episode that took swings at both the parent company of the network that airs their popular animated series and President Donald Trump.

Read more »

South Park Trashes Trump and Paramount in Season PremiereThe season 27 opener isn't for the faint of heart.

Read more »

South Park mocks Paramount deal and ‘pro-Trump messaging’ in season premierePolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Read more »

Paramount to Premiere ‘Boston Blue’ at MIPCOMThe new 'Blue Bloods' spinoff series stars Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green.

Read more »