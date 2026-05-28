Paramount and DreamWorks Franchises Celebrate 25th Anniversaries with Peacock Streaming and Upcoming Sequels

In celebration of the 25th anniversaries of the Shrek and Fast & Furious franchises, Peacock is making the original films available to stream starting June 1, 2025. The news also covers upcoming sequels, including Shrek 5 set for a June 30, 2027 release, and the final Fast & Furious film, Fast Forever, scheduled for March 17, 2028. Both franchises feature star-studded casts and have expanded into television, with multiple Fast & Furious TV shows in development for Peacock. The article includes background synopses for the first films and highlights the continued popularity and future plans for these iconic series.

. The popular Paramount Pictures franchises are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, after debuting a month apart in the summer of 2001. Beginning on June 1, 2001’s Shrek , 2004’s Shrek 2, 2007’s Shrek the Third, and 2010’s Shrek Forever After will be available to stream on Peacock .

DreamWorks Animation’s beloved fantasy comedy franchise is led by Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and Antonio Banderas, who are all reprising their respective roles as Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, and Puss in Boots in the highly anticipated Shrek 5 movie. The next installment will arrive in theaters on June 30, 2027.

“Once upon a time, in a faraway swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek whose precious solitude is suddenly shattered by an invasion of annoying fairy tale characters,” reads the synopsis for the first installment. “They were all banished from their kingdom by the evil Lord Farquaad. Determined to save their home, not to mention his, Shrek cuts a deal with Farquaad and sets out to rescue Princess Fiona to be Farquaad’s bride.

Rescuing the Princess may be small compared to her deep, dark secret. ” 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and 2023’s Fast X will also be available to stream on Peacock starting on June 1. The action thriller franchise is led by Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Dwayne Johnson, and the late Paul Walker.

The next sequel, titled Fast Forever, is currently scheduled to debut on March 17, 2028, with Louis Leterrier returning to direct.

“Dominic Toretto enjoys the adrenaline of street car racing, and his fans treat him like a rock star. After a blazing encounter with the ruthless Johnny Tran, Dom decides to take Brian, a newcomer to street racing, under his wing. Dom’s sister Mia sees something she likes in Brian, too.

Trouble is, neither of them realizes he’s an undercover cop, and Dominic and his rival Johnny Tran are both the prime suspects in a case involving dirty money and big-rig hijacking,” reads the first movie’s synopsis. Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than seven years now. Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, she also enjoys watching K-Dramas and listening to her favorite K-Pop groups.

Her current TV obsessions right now are FX’s The Bear and the popular anime My Hero Academia. Leave it to Tom Holland to suggest what will surely be the weirdest storyline in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The…After six movies, including three solo outings, Marvel fans will finally see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man acting like his comic-book counterpart…Netflix has shared the teaser trailer for Enola Holmes 3.

The newest sequel to Millie Bobby Brown‘s popular mystery film…Update: The full teaser trailer has been released. Watch it here. Enola Holmes 3 trailer release date is confirmed, following…Netflix has shared the official trailer for In the Hand of Dante. Following its world premiere at last year’s Venice…The Fast & Furious franchise is officially heading to the small screen.

If Peacock and Universal TV want to immediately…Four Fast & Furious TV shows are now in the works at Peacock, according to Vin Diesel. The Fast &…Vin Diesel has shared a major update on Fast Forever, the 11th and final movie in the Fast & Furious…





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