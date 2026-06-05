Paramount+ Acquires Rights to Sylvester Stallone's 1997 Crime Drama Cop Land

Paramount+ has acquired the rights to develop a TV show based on the 1997 crime drama Cop Land, starring Sylvester Stallone. The show will be developed by Robert Levine, who is also the co-creator of The Old Man, and will be directed by James Mangold, who directed the original film.

A Sylvester Stallone crime drama from the 1990s is getting turned into a TV show. The new show will air on Paramount+ , and we have the first details.

According to a new report from Deadline, Paramount+ has acquired the rights to develop a Cop Land TV show, based on the 1997 crime drama of the same name. The Old Man co-creator Robert Levine will serve as showrunner, with James Mangold who directed the 1997 film also attached to the project as executive producer, director, and writer on the show. News of the show was first reported on earlier this year.

Currently, things like casting information and other news is unavailable as of right now, so there's still a lot to learn about the show. The news of Paramount+ acquiring the show comes after the show was taken out for four different offers, and has now officially found a home. Originally released in 1997, Cop Land was written and directed by Mangold.

The movie followed the story of the sheriff of a small New Jersey town who came into conflict with corrupt New York City police officers. Alongside Stallone, Cop Land also starred Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, Ray Liotta, Peter Berg, Janeane Garofalo, Robert Patrick, Michael Rapaport, Annabella Sciorra, Noah Emmerich, and Cathy Moriarty. Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade. When he's not writing about games, he's usually playing them.

You can find him on Twitter talking about games or sports at @anthonynash. The news of Paramount+ acquiring the show comes after the show was taken out for four different offers, and has now officially found a home. Originally released in 1997, Cop Land was written and directed by Mangold. The movie followed the story of the sheriff of a small New Jersey town who came into conflict with corrupt New York City police officers.

Alongside Stallone, Cop Land also starred Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, Ray Liotta, Peter Berg, Janeane Garofalo, Robert Patrick, Michael Rapaport, Annabella Sciorra, Noah Emmerich, and Cathy Moriarty. The new show will air on Paramount+, and we have the first details. According to a new report from Deadline, Paramount+ has acquired the rights to develop a Cop Land TV show, based on the 1997 crime drama of the same name.

The Old Man co-creator Robert Levine will serve as showrunner, with James Mangold who directed the 1997 film also attached to the project as executive producer, director, and writer on the show. News of the show was first reported on earlier this year. Currently, things like casting information and other news is unavailable as of right now, so there's still a lot to learn about the show.

The news of Paramount+ acquiring the show comes after the show was taken out for four different offers, and has now officially found a home. Originally released in 1997, Cop Land was written and directed by Mangold. The movie followed the story of the sheriff of a small New Jersey town who came into conflict with corrupt New York City police officers.

Alongside Stallone, Cop Land also starred Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, Ray Liotta, Peter Berg, Janeane Garofalo, Robert Patrick, Michael Rapaport, Annabella Sciorra, Noah Emmerich, and Cathy Moriarty





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Sylvester Stallone Cop Land Paramount+ TV Show Robert Levine James Mangold

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