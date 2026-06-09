Paramount Accuses Netflix of Sabotaging Warner Bros Merger

Paramount's top lawyer blames Netflix for regulatory challenges facing the $110 billion merger with Warner Bros Discovery, alleging a campaign to poison stakeholders. Netflix denies the claims.

Paramount Global's chief legal officer has publicly pointed fingers at Netflix , accusing the streaming giant of orchestrating a campaign to sabotage Paramount 's pending merger with Warner Bros Discovery .

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division dated June 5th, Makan Delrahim alleged that Netflix is engaging in a "scorched-earth campaign" to poison regulators and other stakeholders against the $110 billion deal. Delrahim claimed that Netflix's actions reflect a "panic-level response" to Paramount's competitive threat, arguing that the streaming rival is trying to block the transaction by drawing comparisons to the 2019 Disney-21st Century Fox merger, which Netflix claims led to reduced production and job losses.

The merger has faced multiple regulatory hurdles. The European Union has raised concerns about a potential monopoly in kids' programming, and a coalition of U.S. states is preparing to file a lawsuit to block the deal. Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) formally opened a probe into the transaction, with an initial phase concluding on August 7th. If the CMA finds cause for concern, a second investigation could take months.

Additionally, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters urged the Justice Department in March to block the deal unless "substantial and enforceable safeguards" are implemented to secure jobs and boost U.S. production. Netflix responded to Delrahim's accusations with a statement denying any ongoing campaign.

"These claims from Paramount Skydance are absurd. We walked away from this deal months ago and remain focused on our own business, not theirs," a Netflix spokesperson said.

"Ultimately, it's up to the regulators to approve this deal and determine if it is in the best interest of the industry and all concerned. " The back-and-forth highlights the intensifying competition in the streaming landscape as consolidation attempts draw scrutiny from regulators and rivals alike





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